On January 20, 2020, gun rights advocates gathered in Richmond, Virginia, to protest proposals by state democratic lawmakers to introduce and reintroduce various restrictions on the sale and use of ‘fire arms. According to various reports and photographic reports, the rally also encompassed the articulation of mainly right-wing and libertarian political concerns and priorities, including support for the re-election of President Donald Trump, opposition to taxation and the power of government federal, and criticism of the Democratic Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.

On the same day, American representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, participated in a celebration and commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. at Riverside Church in Harlem, New York. During a conversation on stage with the moderator of the event (the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates), Ocasio-Cortez criticized what she presented as a generally strong police presence during left demonstrations focused on the racial justice, such as those organized by Black Lives Matter. movement, and an allegedly weak presence of law enforcement at events such as the Richmond gun rights rally, despite the presence of many armed participants.

Here is a short excerpt from the discussion, which you can watch below:

Ocasio Cortez: … There is this gun rights demonstration taking place in Richmond –

Coates: MLK day.

Ocasio Cortez: MLK day. But here’s the picture that struck me the most about it, is that when we go out and walk for the dignity and recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Garner, the whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear, with no gun in sight. And here are all these people flying Confederate flags with semi-automatic weapons, and there are (sic) almost no police officer during this demonstration. So who or what do our institutions protect against whom?

The member’s claim that the Richmond demonstration included the fluttering of Confederate flags was venomously dismissed by some right-wing observers, including Ryan Saavedra, who works for the Daily Wire website; he called Ocasio-Cortez “a fucking total liar” based on his claim:

Ocasio-Cortez is a damn liar

She says of the people who attended the gun rights rally: “Here are all these people with Confederate flags …”

A total fucking liar https://t.co/3uddZpGAva

– Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 20, 2020

Another Twitter user dismissed the member’s complaint, saying it demonstrated that she was “clearly trying to arouse hatred,” and several others posted specific photos of the rally that did not contain Confederate flags, allegedly as evidence. that Ocasio-Cortez’s claim was false. In an article for the Daily Wire, Saavedra later accused her of trying to “gaslight” the public, writing:

“Ocasio-Cortez’s claim is weak at best, as the overwhelming majority of images and videos available online did not show any Confederate flags at the rally. The Daily Wire also spoke to more than half a dozen activists who attended the rally, all of whom said they saw no Confederate flags. “

However, Saavedra conceded that “while it is certainly possible that a marginal protester had a flag that escaped media scrutiny, the Ocasio-Cortez statement suggested that the theft of Confederate flags was a phenomenon current during the gathering, which is verifiable. false.”

In reality, we found several photographs which showed several different demonstrators carrying or displaying several different Confederate flags during the demonstration on the rights of firearms. Contrary to Saavedra’s claim, these images did not “escape media scrutiny”, but were published by three of the world’s largest editorial photography agencies and a local journalist, among other sources.

Confederate flags certainly did not predominate at the rally – the “Stars and Stripes” appear to have been a much more common choice among participants – but Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that the demonstrators displayed Confederate flags was nonetheless accurate.

Analysis

It is important to note that the Confederate battle flag – the colloquial concept most commonly described as the “Confederate flag” and most often the subject of political controversy – is just one of the many variations of the Confederate flag, such as we looked at it in more detail in a previous article.

We found several photographs showing various Confederate flags, published by the agencies Reuters, Getty and Associated Press. Some displayed a design in which the Confederate battle flag merged with the “Stars and Stripes”:

RICHMOND, VA: Gun rights advocates attend a Virginia Citizens Defense League rally on Capitol Square near the State Capitol Building on January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

Another photograph showed a protester holding a sign on which appeared two superimposed semi-automatic rifles, decorated with stars, thus forming an imitation of the Confederate battle flag made of false firearms. Above this design, the sign featured a Confederate battle flag sticker:

RICHMOND, VA: Gun rights advocates attend a Virginia Citizens Defense League rally on Capitol Square near the State Capitol Building on January 20, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

In summary, Confederate flags did not predominate at the gun rights rally in Richmond, but Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that demonstrators wore Confederate flags there was correct, despite protests and name calling from some right-wing commentators.

