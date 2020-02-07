advertisement

“I hope it’s an accident. Why else did I like him like that in the movie?” Paul Bettany says. “He is beautiful too.”

While IndieWire asked guests in our Sundauce studio what films they had promoted at the 2020 Academy Awards (support for “Parasite” in Park City went through the roof), Collider was just asking another question regarding one of the most nominated Oscar films, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. The Question: Did Cliff Booth Kill His Wife? The answer in Tarantino’s “Hollywood” script remains a mystery, though a brief retrospective shows Cliff (Brad Pitt) and his wife arguing on a boat, suggesting that there is a strong possibility that he will murder them. Some industrial characters in “Hollywood” refuse to work with Cliff because they believe he is guilty. Tarantino never shows Cliff killing his wife, and what really happened has become one of the most controversial action points in Hollywood.

Bettany’s stance on the matter was popular. “I wanted it to be an accident so I could enjoy the rest of the film,” said Andy Samberg. “I was led to believe it was an accident so I could watch the rest of it.” Samberg’s “Palm Springs” co-star Cristin Milioti disagrees: “He clearly killed her.” Zazie Beets says the film gives enough clues to make it obvious Cliff murdered his wife, as did Bo Burnham, who added, “No, he definitely killed her.”

“It was really annoying, maybe he killed her,” says Toni Collette. “Anything can happen at sea.”

Pitt’s appearance as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has made him the Oscar leader who won the Best Supporting Actress award on Sunday. Pitt won the 2020 season and won the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and BAFTA Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor. Pitt’s nomination is one of a total of 10 nominations for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” that went to the Oscars. “Hollywood” is associated with “The Irishman” and “1917” as the second most popular film of the year. “Joker” leads all films with 11 nominations.

Watch the video below for how stars are getting involved in the Cliff Booth debate.

