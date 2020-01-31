advertisement

On January 9, 2020, World News Daily Report published an article claiming that Chinese authorities had seized 12 tonnes of beaver penis smuggled from Canada:

Chinese customs officials seized more than 12 tonnes of beaver genitals that are illegally trafficked in the country’s largest smuggling case involving parts of animals.

A total of 94 bags containing thousands of penis each were seized on a Canadian ship transporting mainly wood products and minerals.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article comes from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

World News Daily Report takes full responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and the fictitious nature of their content. All the characters appearing in the articles on this site – even those based on real people – are entirely fictitious and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.

While World News Daily Report includes a disclaimer qualifying its content as fiction, this story was later reproduced on websites without such a disclaimer. The Naijatell.com and Social News Daily websites, for example, aggregated this story as if it were real news. This piece of satire was presented as news to an even wider audience when it was shared in the “quirky” section of Reddit.

In addition to the questionable origins of this story, images allegedly showing a large number of beaver penises that were included in the World News Daily Report post actually come from unrelated news. The photo presented above was taken in December 2018 and shows 3.4 tonnes of scales of illegally trafficked pangolins which were seized by Chinese officials at a port in Shanghai. A second image, which would have shown beaver penis on sale in a Chinese market and which can be seen here, actually showed a bag of deer penis. This image appears to be from a 2014 blogger article on a family’s trip to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.

For the bottom, here’s why we sometimes write about satire / humor.

