advertisement

In January 2020, we received several inquiries from readers regarding the accuracy of a social media meme that made striking statements about the past of the U.S. senator and the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The meme included black and white photographs of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the Islamic revolution of 1979 and became the supreme leader of Iran; former US President Jimmy Carter; and Sanders, as well as the following:

In 1979, Iran took 70 Americans hostage for 444 days. Most (of) the United States united, but a politician was alone

The leader of the Socialist Workers Party, Bernie Sanders, supported Ayatollah Khomeini against the United States, condemned President Carter for imperialism and accused the hostages of being CIA spies.

Do Democratic voters represent?

advertisement

Bernie Sanders for President?

Maybe in Iran. Not in the United States.

The claims in the meme appeared to borrow from two articles published in January 2020, just two weeks before the start of the Democratic presidential primaries with Iowa caucuses.

On January 16, The Daily Beast published an opinion column written by historian Ronald Radosh, which titled: “When Iran took the American hostages, Bernie supported the defenders of Iran.” There, Radosh wrote that Sanders “aligned himself with the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), the self-proclaimed revolutionary Trotskyist party, became its presidential voter in Vermont, and campaigned for its candidates and its platform that defended the take of Iranian hostages. “

On January 18, the Jerusalem Post published an article titled: “Bernie Sanders supported a party that supported Iran during the hostage crisis.” The article was largely based on excerpts from Radosh’s previous column.

There are significant differences between the statements made in the meme above, which contained several key lies, and Radosh’s article, but Radosh’s article also omitted important context and made misleading statements.

Analysis

Sanders and the SWP

The January 2020 meme described Sanders as the “leader of the Socialist Workers Party”. It’s wrong. Sanders was never even a member of this party, contrary to Radosh’s assertion that the future American senator “stood out by joining a Marxist-Leninist party which not only promised its support for the Iranian theocracy, but also justified taking hostages ”(emphasis added).

A Sanders campaign spokesperson told Snopes, “Senator Sanders was never a member of the Socialist Workers Party.” This is corroborated by several reports from that time. In October 1980, the SWP bulletin The Militant described Vermont as “a state where there is no branch of the Socialist Workers Party”, further undermining any claim that Sanders, who has lived in Vermont since the late 1960s , was a member of the party. (not to mention its leader) at that time.

However, Sanders was undoubtedly affiliated with the SWP. In 1980, he was one of three voters at Vermont Electoral College on behalf of SWP presidential candidate and leader Andrew Pulley, a former metallurgist and veteran of the Vietnam War in Chicago. Both Sanders’ role and Pulley’s candidacy were purely symbolic. Pulley was only 29 years old and therefore was not eligible for president under the US Constitution, and his place on several state ballots, including Vermont, was taken by Clifton DeBerry. Between them, Pulley and DeBerry won only 46,000 votes nationwide.

After Sanders became mayor of Burlington in 1981, presenting himself as an independent, his affiliation with Pulley and the SWP continued, and he spoke at the events of the SWP campaign in 1982 and 1984. However, his ties to the party seem to have declined thereafter, as Sanders’ political vision went from revolutionary socialism to social democracy.

SWP presidential candidate in 1984 Mel Mason told The Washington Times in 2019: “We had a long distance relationship, but that kind of situation changed after his candidacy for Congress (in 1990). I no longer had as many contacts. I have a lot of respect for him, but I just don’t think the programs he offers are what workers need in this country. “

It is also important to note that while Sanders supported the SWP presidential candidates in 1980 and 1984 and spoke at several SWP events, he did not necessarily support or endorse each of their policies or statements . In fact, Sanders made a point of saying so in the summer of 1980, when it was first announced that he would be a voter in the SWP in this year’s presidential election. At the time, he said: “Although I do not agree with the SWP on all issues, I strongly support this party’s attempt to become the nucleus of a national workers’ party, which will fight for the interests of low-income people and workers. “

Likewise, Sanders has publicly opposed the SWP on certain issues. At a forum in Worcester, Vermont, in July 1980, he asked “demanding questions” to Matilde Zimmermann, candidate for vice-president of the SWP that year, about nuclear power. According to Burlington Free Press, “the tone of the questions has become almost hostile at times.” This interaction came just days after Sanders was announced as Vermont’s voter for the SWP.

Combined with the fact that Sanders never joined the SWP, did not exercise any functions there, nor ran on a SWP ticket, it shows that he largely supported the objectives and the campaigns of the party during one period, but that it did not go hand in hand with each and every SWP policy or statement.

The SWP and the Iran hostage crisis

During the hostage crisis in Iran between 1979 and 1981, the SWP and its leader Pulley criticized the approach of the American government under the then president Jimmy Carter and sometimes even expressed their support for the positions taken by the anti Islamic regime -western recently installed. directed by Khomeini.

Broadly speaking, the SWP claimed that the Carter administration was cynically using the crisis to boost national public support for a military conflict with Iran; called on Carter to accede to the Khomeini regime’s demands, including the extradition of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former Shah of Iran, a friend of the United States, who was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic revolution and fled to the United States; and claimed that the United States Embassy, ​​which had been assaulted during the hostage-taking, had been a center of American intelligence, and some of the hostages were spies.

In November 1980, Pulley and his former running mate Zimmermann issued a statement calling on Carter to accede to the Iranian regime’s demands, calling them “simple and just” and declaring that the United States should “end its attacks on the Iranian revolution.” “

Washington’s refusal to accept the offer of the Iranian Parliament to release the hostages shows once again the total lack of concern of the American government for their safety and well-being. Iran’s proposals are simple and fair: no US military or political involvement in Iran; thaw Iranian assets; annul all claims against Iran; and return the stolen wealth of the shah. If agreed, the hostages would be released immediately. (…) We must demand that the American government immediately accept Iran’s proposals – without any conditions – and end its attacks on the Iranian revolution.

A year earlier, Pulley had issued the following statement: “The American people oppose American support for the shah. We will fight against any American attempt to intervene in Iran. Long live the Iranian revolution! ”

We did not find any public statements from Sanders about the Iranian hostage crisis, so the assertion that he expressed support for Khomeini was false, and a clear case of “guilt by association” with the statements by Pulley and SWP has been transferred. to Sanders because of his connection to the two.

A spokesperson for the 2020 Sanders presidential campaign said he was opposed to the SWP policy on Iran at the time, telling Snopes: “Senator Sanders did not think the hostages were spies and did not support their captivity. Otherwise, any suggestion is absurd. ”

However, Sanders’ disagreement with Pulley and the SWP over the Iran hostage crisis was clearly not strong enough to prompt him to sever ties with either, since the future representative and senator The American continued to speak at the events of the SWP campaign after the hostage crisis and supported the party’s presidential candidate four years later.

Image caption: Bernie Sanders, then mayor of Burlington, Vermont, in his city hall office on March 1, 1985.

advertisement