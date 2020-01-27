advertisement

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter crash in California killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna and seven others on board. As news of Bryant’s untimely death spread to the media, some social media users shared a clip purporting to catch an MSNBC reporter with a racial slur while reporting the tragedy.

It seemed like a real MSNBC clip. However, what journalist Alison Morris actually said might have been in the viewer’s ear.

Our transcript of the Morris comment in question: “It seems he was just the kind of athlete, the kind of star, who was perfectly thrown at the Los Angeles Lakers (stuttering; the word is not clear) . “

A number of social media users and a few websites have claimed that Morris said “Los Angeles (N-word)” in his report. Listening to the audio, it looked like the combination of syllables that Morris was using looked like this link.

However, Morris explained that it was an unfortunate slip of the tongue. Morris wrote on Twitter that she stuttered on the air and started saying the word “Knicks”, the New York NBA team, before moving to Bryant’s team, the “Lakers”. “Which sounded like a racial insult:

Listening to the sound alone, you could say that Morris used an insult. However, if we consider this clip in a broader context, it is doubtful that it was intentional or even some sort of racial Freudian slip.

Morris reported the sudden and tragic death of an NBA icon. As it was a live report on a news event, it seems reasonable that a journalist (even an experienced one) could be a little agitated and make a few more verbal blunders than normal. The use of a racial slur also seems out of place for Morris. We did a brief research on the history of Morris as a journalist and found no similar slip or racial controversy in his past.

Journalist Ross Guidotti defended her on Twitter:

We have contacted MSNBC for comments and will update this article if more information becomes available.

