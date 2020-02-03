advertisement

The inauguration of US President Donald Trump was greeted by protests from the left, and just over a week later, on January 29, 2017, a meme exploding the protests displayed by a Catholic priest in New York provoked violent reactions.

The meme was published by Reverend Philip Pizzo of the St. Benedict Joseph Labre Roman Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, a neighborhood in Queens. The meme he posted was of a man falling from a skyscraper with the words, “Show your hatred for Trump.” Do it for social justice. #JumpAgainstTrump. “

Although it is not clear why, articles on the resulting controversy circulated again in February 2020, prompting some Snopes readers to question whether the stories were true.

The meme, posted on Pizzo’s personal Facebook page, shocked parishioners, some of whom told the New York Post at the time that they planned to look for another place to worship. Pizzo told the Post that he considers the meme to be humorous and doesn’t think it encourages suicide, although several of his parishioners disagree.

A few days later, however, Pizzo apologized, saying, “I have been a priest for 40 years and my goal has always been to bring Christ to the people. I am pro-life and any reference to suicide is contrary to my beliefs, which makes my post completely inappropriate. Again, please accept my sincere apologies. “

Because Pizzo created the Facebook post more than three years ago (at the time of this writing), deleted it, and then apologized, we classify this statement “obsolete”.

