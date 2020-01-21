advertisement

We’re only a few episodes away from the end of the sixth season of power and things are officially anything but crazy. Why this? Blame the executive producer for 50 cents … though the whole situation is the best way to overdo the end of the show.

In a new post on Instagram (spoiler alert – or at least one possible one), you can see a video clip in which Tasha appears to be shooting Ghost as she talks about her need to protect her son. This feels like a natural continuation of leak reports, which means one thing to us: 50 is trying to create as much confusion as possible. He wants there to be a long discussion about who Ghost? Filming, and this is confirmation of another topic – Power deliberately filmed a lot of footage to repel people. Of course, we don’t know which footage is real and which is wrong, and that’s part of the excitement.

(We’ll admit at the moment that we’re somehow hoping that Power releases more “endings” where different people are shooting Ghost now – might as well add to the confusion.)

advertisement

For more thoughts about all this craziness, Check out some of the latest thoughts! After you do that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our show playlist.

Will this be a great way to promote the end of the show? At least that’s interesting. We don’t know if the people behind the scenes wanted any of this to come out, but if the locks are open, why not have some fun with it? The reality is that leaks are terrible and can ruin all the hard work that the cast and crew put into the show. With 50 posts, however, he has at least control over the narrative and allows us to have a little more fun with it. We definitely appreciate that.

Power will end its series finale on February 9, a week after the Super Bowl.

Similar news – Be sure to learn more about power, including more information about upcoming tasks

What do you think makes 50 cents when it comes to Power Season 6?

Make sure you share this in the comments now, and keep up to date with some other news as well. (Photo: Starz.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VB3A2zUn7hw (/ embed)

advertisement