Dictionary.com added a number of new words to the slang section on Wednesday morning, including “Megxit”, “VSCO girls”, “Karen”, “Baby Yoda” and more.

Some of them – like “VSCO Girl” – come entirely from the Internet, while others – “Hold my Beer” – have been around for a while. The creation and distribution of terms in marginalized communities and their eventual appropriation by the masses is of interest to the editors of Dictionary.com, which is also reflected in the addition of “Karen” and “Becky” to the latest series of additions. (A “Karen” is, according to the website, “a legitimate, disgusting, middle-aged white woman”, while a “Becky” “is a stereotype for a white woman, especially for a woman who is unaware of, or takes advantage of, her social privilege. “)

Others capture phenomena of pop culture, including “Megxit” – and the merging of the first name and exit of Meghan Markle – and “Baby Yoda”, a popular character from “The Mandalorian”.

Senior research editor John Kelly takes a lot of time to determine the origin of each term and follow its path through various corridors of Twitter and online communities as it evolves into an ever-present relevance.

“We like to step back and develop a large list of everyone we’ve updated over the past few months, and then we’d like to highlight some that are particularly interesting, juicy, remarkable, or in any way important,” he said, though he made sure that the addition of each term is “case by case”.

“You never know when a slang term will go viral,” he stressed the need for his team of digital editors, engineers and coordinators to remain vigilant. “You never know when a new mem will take over Twitter. You never know when a term will explode on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.”

The Dictionary.com team, he says, has a Slack channel dedicated exclusively to discussing these terms and monitoring all possible causes, from the Oscars that produced #OscarsSoWhite to a Billie Eilish single, which an increase in searches for “Xannie.”

Dictionary.com has an entry for #OscarsSoWhite, but not yet for Xannie. As Kelly says, the website is still a researched dictionary and not a crowdsourcing platform like UrbanDictionary.com. This is what makes it unique: editors recognize the need for a researched but accessible definition and then strive to ensure that it is actually available to consumers.

So what’s Kelly’s favorite in this last round?

“Good mood”, definitely.

Here is the full list of the latest round of new slang terms:

Megxit : Megxit is a slang term for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their leadership positions in the British royal family.

: Megxit is a slang term for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their leadership positions in the British royal family. Hype house : Hype House is a collective of young social media content creators and influencers who are particularly popular in the TikTok video app. It is also the name of the Los Angeles mansion where the group lives and where some members live.

: Hype House is a collective of young social media content creators and influencers who are particularly popular in the TikTok video app. It is also the name of the Los Angeles mansion where the group lives and where some members live. karen : Karen is a mocking slang term for a legitimate, disgusting middle-aged white woman. In memes in particular, Karen is referred to as a blonde bob hairstyle. She asks retail and restaurant managers to voice complaints or make claims, and is an annoying, often divorced, generation X mother.

: Karen is a mocking slang term for a legitimate, disgusting middle-aged white woman. In memes in particular, Karen is referred to as a blonde bob hairstyle. She asks retail and restaurant managers to voice complaints or make claims, and is an annoying, often divorced, generation X mother. independently: Self-partnered is an alternative to the word single as relationship status. It was announced by Emma Watson in an interview with Vogue in November 2019.

Self-partnered is an alternative to the word single as relationship status. It was announced by Emma Watson in an interview with Vogue in November 2019. OK boomer : OK-Boomer is a viral internet slang expression that is often used in a humorous or ironic way to elicit or reject non-contact or open-minded opinions related to the baby boomer generation and older people in general ,

: OK-Boomer is a viral internet slang expression that is often used in a humorous or ironic way to elicit or reject non-contact or open-minded opinions related to the baby boomer generation and older people in general , and I whoops: And I oop is a viral phrase from a video by Drag Queen Jasmine Masters. It has since become stereotypical as the buzzword of the VSCO girls. And I can be used playfully to express shock, surprise, or embarrassment.

And I oop is a viral phrase from a video by Drag Queen Jasmine Masters. It has since become stereotypical as the buzzword of the VSCO girls. And I can be used playfully to express shock, surprise, or embarrassment. Baby Yoda: Baby Yoda is the popular name for a character known as a child in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. He is a member of the same species as the beloved Star Wars character Yoda. Baby Yoda’s adorable, endearing look has helped make the character a popular meme online.

Baby Yoda is the popular name for a character known as a child in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. He is a member of the same species as the beloved Star Wars character Yoda. Baby Yoda’s adorable, endearing look has helped make the character a popular meme online. Becky : Becky is a stereotype for a white woman, especially for a woman who is not aware of her social privilege or is taking advantage of it. Becky is also more commonly used to mock a young white woman as “basic”.

: Becky is a stereotype for a white woman, especially for a woman who is not aware of her social privilege or is taking advantage of it. Becky is also more commonly used to mock a young white woman as “basic”. great mood: Online, people post a great mood to respond to or describe something they think is attributable or resonant in some way. Great mood can immediately capture a feeling at a certain moment, but also comment on a more general feeling of life. Yes, existential stuff. Great vibes are also often posted with a joking, judgmental, happy, or ironic tone in response to content that is viewed differently as quirky, real, dramatic, or ridiculous.

Online, people post a great mood to respond to or describe something they think is attributable or resonant in some way. Great mood can immediately capture a feeling at a certain moment, but also comment on a more general feeling of life. Yes, existential stuff. Great vibes are also often posted with a joking, judgmental, happy, or ironic tone in response to content that is viewed differently as quirky, real, dramatic, or ridiculous. Cancel culture: Cancel culture refers to the common practice of withdrawing support for (Cancel) public figures and businesses after they have done or said something that is considered offensive or offensive. Cancel Culture is generally discussed as a performance on social media in the form of group shame.

Cancel culture refers to the common practice of withdrawing support for (Cancel) public figures and businesses after they have done or said something that is considered offensive or offensive. Cancel Culture is generally discussed as a performance on social media in the form of group shame. Cheetle: Cheetle is the brand name for the powdery residues that fall into your hands when you eat the hearty Cheetos® cheese snack.

Cheetle is the brand name for the powdery residues that fall into your hands when you eat the hearty Cheetos® cheese snack. Koch’s kiss : The chef’s kiss is a gesture and an expression to show that something is perfect or excellent. The gesture is made by pinching the fingers and thumb of one hand (often in an OK sign), kissing them, and then dramatically throwing them away from the lips. His tone can be sincere or ironic.

: The chef’s kiss is a gesture and an expression to show that something is perfect or excellent. The gesture is made by pinching the fingers and thumb of one hand (often in an OK sign), kissing them, and then dramatically throwing them away from the lips. His tone can be sincere or ironic. Hold my Beer: Hold my beer is an expression that is joked before a thoughtless person does something dangerous or stupid. Hold my beer is used on the Internet to make fun of (poorly regarded) decisions by public figures or companies.

Hold my beer is an expression that is joked before a thoughtless person does something dangerous or stupid. Hold my beer is used on the Internet to make fun of (poorly regarded) decisions by public figures or companies. Manther: A manther is the male version of a cougar or middle-aged woman who has a passion for younger men. Manther are older men who are looking for significantly younger partners.

A manther is the male version of a cougar or middle-aged woman who has a passion for younger men. Manther are older men who are looking for significantly younger partners. Veranda Pirate: a thief who takes packages left by couriers outside the door:

a thief who takes packages left by couriers outside the door: Rapinoeing: Rapinoeing is a viral triumph that was named after football professional Megan Rapinoe. The arms are raised and stretched diagonally in a confident, cheerful display.

Rapinoeing is a viral triumph that was named after football professional Megan Rapinoe. The arms are raised and stretched diagonally in a confident, cheerful display. sksksk: Sksksk is an interjection used to convey surprise, happiness and other intense emotions. It is considered an overused expression of VSCO girls on social media.

Sksksk is an interjection used to convey surprise, happiness and other intense emotions. It is considered an overused expression of VSCO girls on social media. Sports Ball: The goalkeeper dribbles into the field to touch down! Sportball is a slightly critical or humorous term used by people who admit that they don’t know or don’t like sport. Sports fans also sometimes use it to playfully relate to sports they like.

The goalkeeper dribbles into the field to touch down! Sportball is a slightly critical or humorous term used by people who admit that they don’t know or don’t like sport. Sports fans also sometimes use it to playfully relate to sports they like. VSCO girls: VSCO girl is a term commonly used as an insult to a young, usually white woman who publishes trendy pictures of herself edited in the VSCO app. The VSCO girl’s prejudices include wearing hair ties and Birkenstock sandals, drinking from reusable water canisters from Hydro Flask, pronouncing sksksk and i oop, and generally looking for attention online.

VSCO girl is a term commonly used as an insult to a young, usually white woman who publishes trendy pictures of herself edited in the VSCO app. The VSCO girl’s prejudices include wearing hair ties and Birkenstock sandals, drinking from reusable water canisters from Hydro Flask, pronouncing sksksk and i oop, and generally looking for attention online. zoomer: A zoomer is an informal term for a Generation Z member born in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It can be used with a neutral, mocking or ironic tone.

