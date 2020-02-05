advertisement

Gilas Pilipinas starts his preparations for the qualification for the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 on Thursday at Ateneo’s Moro Lorenzo Sports Center in Quezon City.

Mark Dickel, TNT’s active advisor and two-time Olympic champion, will meet the 24-man talent pool for the first time and prepare him for the two battles against Thailand and Indonesia later this month.

advertisement

The Nationals will host the Thais on February 20 at the legendary Big Dome in Cubao. They will then face the Indonesians at the Britama Arena in Jakarta three days later.

“We’re talking about two or three weeks to get them ready and then get into the games,” said Dickel in an earlier interview. “I’m not hiding from it.”

“We should play well and play and win really well in these games,” added the Kiwi Aussie tactician.

It is the turn of World Cup veterans like Marc Pingris, Japeth Aguilar, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez as well as Matthew Wright, Christian Standhardinger, Poy Erram, Ray Parks Jr. and Mac Belo Die Rookies Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi and the brothers Mike and Matt Nieto.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement