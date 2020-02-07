advertisement

Following this week’s Awful Announcing podcast, moderator Ben Heisler is accompanied by ESPN-NFL reporter Dianna Russini to talk about working in DC, life at ESPN, women in sports media, the XFL, and more.

Subscribe on iTunes!

advertisement

Here’s the full breakdown.

2:45 – intro

3:50 – Your start at ESPN, your struggles in the SportsCenter and how it changed your career

7:00 am – How management is committed to training and improving them

8:55 – Her parents and how their hard love was decisive from the start

12:20 – To be an open book and to live their lives in the air

15:40 – If her producers were receptive to her for more fun on the shows, she is part of

17:19 – About her famous impression of her mother and how she owes Stugotz the credit for it

8:00 PM – Your switch from DC to ESPN + why ESPN found so many on-air talents in DC

24:03 – Where did your “Newshound” instinct come from

26:05 – When women are not represented in the sports media

29:50 – Develop on the network side of the business and sources

33:15 – Did she find any insiders or news breakers who found a work-life balance + how she met Woj?

35:40 – Does she have a preference for being a host or being an analyst / insider?

37:50 – In a kind of show she would like to appear in – The NFL version of “The Jump”

40:25 – What is she most happy about when viewers learn about the XFL?

42:55 – Your last interview with Oliver Luck and what he expects from the XFL message

45:40 – QUICK FIRE QUESTIONS

Thanks for listening. If you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe to iTunes and leave us a positive review.

advertisement