Diane von Furstenberg starts renting.

The designer, who founded her label of the same name in 1972, has set up her own subscription service via the online platform dvflink.com, which gives customers access to hundreds of styles of the brand for a flat fee of USD 159 per month.

Subscriptions – each box contains four parts – include unlimited shipping and exchange. Buyers also have the option to keep their favorite items at a reduced price. (While the service includes clothing that ranges from tops and bottoms to dresses and outerwear, shoes and accessories cannot currently be borrowed.)

“We are very meticulous with our collection,” says the website’s FAQ section. “We keep all the items we offer in top shape and go through thorough cleaning and three inspection rounds. Each package is also hand-packed so that we can be sure that the clothing you have selected will arrive in a condition approved by the DVF. “

As more and more customers choose high-end goods at cheaper prices, some well-known fashion retailers see opportunities in the second-hand market, be it through resale or rental.

In April, Neiman Marcus acquired a minority stake in the online consignment market Fashionphile, becoming the well-known first major luxury company that invested directly in resale. In mid-August, Macy and JCPenney partnered with ThredUp to host the reseller’s products in its stores. And in November, Leote fashion startup closed the acquisition of Lord & Taylor retailer, while Nordstrom expanded its partnership with Rent the Runway to offer more drop-off locations.

