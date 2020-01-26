advertisement

Former cricketer Diana Edulji believes the current Indian women’s cricket team is heading in the right direction, but a T20I team is still emerging.

The ICC World Twenty20, which starts in Australia on February 21, is the next big event for women.

Edulji, who served as President of the BCCI’s Administrators’ Committee (CoA) prior to Sourav Ganguly’s arrival, wants the evenings to shine down under, but she believes she will be at the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in 2021 have a better chance.

“My dream of winning one of the two World Championships is still pending and I hope the girls will make it. I think in T20I it is a bit difficult for us because we are not yet a T20I team. It all depends on Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur) and how she fires, but in 50 overs we have a very good chance, ”said Edulji Sportstar on the sidelines of the 2020 Aces Awards.

When the women’s cricket team reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, the CoA was in power. “I was happy that I could do something to raise the game to a good level. They reached the finals and played with Lord. It was a full house and that made everyone stand up and watch that yes, women’s cricket is there, ”said the 63-year-old, who holds the record with the highest number of balls (5,098+) in women’s tests.

Edulji was a slow left arm bowler who represented India in 20 tests and 34 ODIs. “There is a big difference between what we played and what you play now. You are in much better hands. We paid out of pocket to play, but they are paid. It’s a good sign, ”said Edulji.

You can watch the Sportstar Aces Awards on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD on Sunday, January 26th, at 8 p.m. (IST).

1st repetition: Monday, January 27, 6 p.m. 2nd repetition: Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m.

