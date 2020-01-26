advertisement

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who was in town to promote the upcoming film ’83’, which is based on India’s first World Cup victory in 1983, believes there will be a void that needs to be filled when Mahendra Singh Dhoni joins decides to hang up his boots at any time.

“He has served the country so well for so many years. One day he has to retire. It will be sooner rather than later. He has to go at some point. He doesn’t play matches. So I don’t know when he will come out and say he has enough. It will be our loss when he retires, ”said the 61-year-old.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcQ8-QcwWR4 (/ embed)

advertisement

Dhoni was recently removed from the central contract list of the Indian Cricket Control Committee (BCCI) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020 in January. However, Kapil believes that the captain who won the 2011 World Cup did his job “.

The cricket legend added that the game, often referred to as the batsman game, has been undergoing welcome changes lately. “The bowling attack is fabulous. We don’t win matches because of the batsmen, but because of the great bowlers who take 20 gates in one test. That’s the difference we’ve had lately. “

READ: Kapil Dev wins the Sportstar Aces 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award

Hardik Pandya, who is often compared to Kapil, has been out of action for some time after undergoing surgery because of his long-term back injury. Even the 26-year-old all-rounder was not eligible for the New Zealand tour after a failed workload test. “Pandya has to worry. He should be concerned about how quickly he can get fit and return to the team. This is important. He has to take care of himself. “

Why more and more fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah are injured these days, the former skipper blamed the tight schedule that players have to adhere to. “If you play 10 months a year, you will get hurt. You have to take care of the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India are more difficult than in other parts of the world. The team management has to take care of them. “

Rishabh Pant was often criticized, and fans sang Dhoni’s name every time the 22-year-old put on the wicketkeeper’s gloves. Pant recently suffered an injury after being hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in an ODI in Mumbai against Australia. Although he has now fully recovered, KL Rahul has since taken over the job of the keeper. Rahul even has the support of skipper Virat Kohli, who thinks you shouldn’t interfere much in the team combination if everything goes well. However, Kapil believes that Pant is very talented and has what it takes to prove doubters.

“Players should never give the selectors the option to drop them or rest. Pant is so talented. He can’t blame anyone. He has to take care of his own career. The only way for him is to keep running and prove to everyone that they are wrong. If you’re talented, it’s your job to prove people otherwise. “

advertisement