Former Indian captain M.S. Dhoni visited Prashanti Nilayam for the first time in Puttaparthi on Tuesday.

He arrived at Puttaparthi Airport in the morning on a charter flight and took a darshan from Sri Sathya Sai Babas Samadhi in Sai Kulwant Hall.

From Prashanti Nilayam, he went to the Super Specialty Hospital to see Dr. To meet Muthu Kumar, who is on the jury of external doctors for the Indian cricket team and also for Dhoni.

The staff showed Dhoni at the hospital till. He was visibly impressed by the facilities and praised the functioning of the hospital in the guest book.

“Thank you for helping me. Keep up the good work everyone is passionate about. Always my best wishes, ”Dhoni wrote.

Dr. Muthu Kumar, an expert in sports medicine, works in London and has been treated twice a year in the super specialty hospital there for 15 years. After Dhoni found out about his availability, he met him for a one-hour consultation, during which he also had the opportunity to experience the type of treatment in the hospital.

Dhoni most recently played for India at the 2019 World Cricket Championship. He will shortly be in the Indian Premier League, where he will head Chennai Super Kings’ application for a fourth title.

