Experienced Indian batsman Suresh Raina believes Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the best captain India has ever had. Raina and Dhoni play for the same IPL franchise – the Chennai Super Kings – which is also run by the latter.

“I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like everything. Now we have the same aura in our dressing room, ”said Raina on Star Sports Tamil’s Super Kings show.

The 38-year-old Dhoni has retired from Test Cricket, but his future in the limited-overs format is subject to intense speculation.

The two-time former captain who won the World Cup took a break from cricket after India’s departure from the 2019 World Cup in England. He will be back in action at the IPL, where he will head the CSK from March 23.

After three restricted booths at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai were finally reopened, Raina urged fans to fill the venue in every CSK home game.

“We have all places free. Hopefully we now have more fans so there is more energy on the field, ”said 33-year-old Raina.

Raina, who last played for India in 2018, was also excited about the prospect of playing with CSK’s recent acquisitions.

“This year we have a lot of new talents in our team. Piyush (Chawla) is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has bowled really well for them. I think we have a great mix of young people and senior citizens. ”