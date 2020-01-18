advertisement

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was hit in the chest by a Pat Cummins bouncer on Friday at the second ODI against Australia.

While Dhawan was out of the field throughout the Australian innings, the Indian team leadership is confident that he will be available for the final ODI in Bengaluru.

It could not be determined whether Dhawan was scanned as a precaution to determine the extent of the injury.

Incidentally, it was a Cummins bouncer in the first game who confused Rishabh Pant and dropped out of the second match after being taken to the hospital for a precautionary CT scan.

“Shikhar Dhawan was hit in the chest on his right side. He won’t take the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is his deputy, ”said a BCCI during the break.

After the game, however, the team leadership said that Dhawan was “fine” and there were no problems.

Dhawan was hit over the Indian innings in the tenth year. While in severe pain and in need of medical attention, he decided to keep hitting and was fluent in India, out of a total of 340 for six.

Ironically, Dhawan had a broken thumb at the World Cup against Australia after being hit by Pat Cummins’ rising delivery.

Let’s call it a coincidence, Dhawan was also the top scorer in this game when he scored 117 in India’s easy win. But the broken thumb finally shut him out of the tournament and was out for two months.

He returned to the West Indies and suffered a muscle injury before suffering a deep knee cut during a game with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had to be taken to a medical facility where he needed 27 stitches and was out for another month.

The left-hander made a comeback in domestic cricket and scored a hundred goal for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad under seam conditions.

Just when the 34-year-old got his mojo back after three half centuries, he is afraid of another injury.

Dhawan is expected to be scanned as a precautionary measure to determine if he had a rib fracture that could mean another long interruption in the game.

