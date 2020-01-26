advertisement

The five directors nominated by the DGA have all found brilliant solutions to the challenges they have faced.

The 29th annual Directors Guild Symposium, which was held on Saturday morning before the DGA Awards, hosted two first-time nominations for the feature film – Korean Bong Joon Ho, who was nominated for his seventh film, the family comedy Parasite, and New Zealander Taika Waititi for his fifth Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” – both are fighting for the grand prize against veteran Sam Mendes (World War I action player “1917”), who was awarded 20 years ago for his film debut “American Beauty” Quentin Tarantino with his ninth film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Irishman” Director Martin Scorsese, who participated in the live video feed from New York.

As usual, moderator Jeremy Kagan interviewed the filmmakers about their process. It turned out that the directors had a lot in common, from governing children to restoring the past and dealing with violence to drawing storyboards and relying on VFX.

Here are the most compelling things I learned from this two-hour, 43-minute interview.

1. The video monitor can be a friend or an enemy.

Waititi and Tarantino stay as close as possible to their actors and often act out scenes for them. “I hate playback,” said Tarantino. “I know which one is; I feel it. “With” Jojo Rabbit “Waititi was concerned about barking orders that were dressed like Adolf Hitler. “I suddenly became a lot nicer for the crew,” he said too much laughter. “‘This is not an order, it is a proposal.'”

Both Mendes and Scorsese had to pay more attention to video playback than normal due to the unusual technical requirements of their respective recordings. Mendes was tied to a large monitor mounted on a horse box – “a video village on wheels,” he said – that moved from place to place out of the camera’s reach as he and his script supervisor watched the long shot. A 360-degree action that was sometimes so far away that young actors George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman never heard him say “how to cut”.

Mendes had to make editing decisions while filming, and the entire crew had to be fully committed to each scene of eight to ten minutes because he and editor Lee Smith had to decide immediately which setting to use before the next shot was due. When he did 28 takes, the last thing Mendes wanted to hear was that the best was # 9.

Scorsese had a similar experience when Al Pacino watched some distance from a crowded office scene while Jimmy Hoffa kept walking and couldn’t hear the director through the noise. With DP Rodrigo Prieto, Scorsese had to control two to three cameras with three lenses each – up to a total of nine lenses – in order to record the facial expressions of the actors for the aging of VFX. While for large action scenes, “I tend to withdraw,” said Scorsese, “(the video monitor) is a great tool, help, and temptation.” For meaty dialogue scenes like Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino, who tells Robert De Niros Killer “It’s what it is,” said Scorsese, “I was at your feet.”

In Korea, productions are used to the fact that the cutter is constantly on set while filming and people are watching the screen. “Sometimes I want to smash the laptop with Final Cut Pro,” said Bong, who starts over in the editing room.

2. You can focus on storyboards.

In order to carry out “1917”, which Mendes sees as “a film without cuts instead of a one-shot film”, he said: “We kept creating a storyboard. Actors, cameras and landscape all move at the same time. “On certain days, however, he had to bring every new senior officer – from Andrew Scott and Colin Firth to Benedict Cumberbatch and John Madden who showed up to make their short bits – and root them in the reality of the” Fog of War ( …) if they never knew what was going on around the corner. “

For “The Irishman” Scorsese spent eight or nine days in a hotel listening to music and recording his patterns and camera movements within the frame in advance. “I’m laying everything out,” he said. “Complete. It will change. But this picture was different. The picture had to look anonymous, but within the frame it had to have emotional and psychological power. When did the last stroke of the shot have to be carried out? All CGI problems were about to eliminate additional shots. I knew what my foundation was, it should make it easier. “

Tarantino sees his long screenplay as a novel that is refined during production as the film takes shape.

Bong not only relies on his hand-drawn storyboards to show him the way, but also puts together the best performances of his ensemble of actors – from very different settings – digitally in one picture. “There’s a lot of that in the film,” said Bong. “It is impossible to say.”

3. Stay open to new things.

Mendes felt vulnerable when he directed a film he had written for the first time. “If a line doesn’t work,” he said, “you can’t blame the author. It’s your fault. The day something doesn’t work, you have to rewrite it.” But this new way of filming also taught him that “the language of the camera has no end,” he said. “There are endless ways to capture a scene. The camera has its own language. If you make an effort, you need to find new ways to do things with the camera to express. “

Waititi takes the risk. “Any film I’ve made that feels dangerous,” he said, “is probably worth doing.” He quoted David Bowie’s image of creativity: go out into the sea until you start to lose grip by just touching the bottom. “When I feel creative like this, I know that I am doing a good job. If it feels too easy, I’ll have to try to make it a bit messier and somehow shake it up and find ways to make it more interesting. “

Tarantino learned on the set of “The Hateful Eight” when it came to shooting parts of scenes over many weeks when they had to capture the Colorado weather to abandon his search for “the theatrical integrity of a dramatic scene”. “he said.” It’s a movie. “

For his part, Bong was used to finding and mastering practical places and knowing where to move his camera in advance. In this case, 90 percent of his interiors were shot on two sets, the rich and the poor house. And the room came together just before the shoot. Therefore, he had his VFX team put together a virtual model of the stage sets, which he could roam through to select lenses and camera angles.

The reason why he had to find out: The first half of the film seems to be an introduction to characters and house infiltration, he said, “but it also subconsciously teaches the audience about the full geography of the rich house, for the second half of the Films to tell the narrative and the events that later explode. “

4. Anxiety can lead you to peak performance.

When it was time to film the 1917 finale, Mendes called his editor Lee Smith after a sleepless night and asked if he knew what was wrong with what they had shot that day. “It felt distant,” he said. Mendes immediately recognized that he had renounced the horror. “Can the audience record more?” He wondered. He went to the set on his own early, went through and marked new camera positions, drew a diagram and told his AD and co-author Krysty Wilson-Cairns that he would stage the field hospital scene with 20 doctors and nurses again. and wounded patients in need of some work and walked around the scene with DP Roger Deakins and changed the way the camera would hover over a mound of corpses. “It was much better,” said Mendes. “I had to do it.”

Similarly, Tarantino changed his set on Cielo Drive that day and informed his cast and crew that he was kicking out much of the choreographed action prepared by Austin Tyler and Brad Pitt. “I don’t need any of this,” he said. “We do it.” Tarantino hopped around and grabbed all the little action snippets he would put together for the sequence. “There was an exciting energy.”

Tarantino gets nervous about his big action scenes because “I want it to be damn good,” he said. “I want it to be in the annals of the great action scenes of all times and for all times. It’s okay if it’s not the best at all. Here I discover the limits of my talent, which I can finally do. My talent has an upper limit, I’m trying to find out where it is. This calliope of cinema, everything has to work together. I don’t do a second unit. I am not going back. (…) It is difficult to start climbing the Himalayas. “

For the improvisation sequence with Leonardo DiCaprio in his trailer, Tarantino did not insist on a pre-written dialogue because he knew that he would work on the best parts together. He said to DiCaprio: “Go into the caravan and do a freakout. I will come up with topics that you can work with. No match, we’ll shoot until the magazine runs out. I do jump cuts. Let him rest in peace. “

For the final scenes of “The Irishman” Scorsese and his editor Thelma Schoonmaker tried to accompany The Emotional Beats – without falling into sentimentality or clichés – for Frank Sheeran in the nursing home, which had to integrate into the opening frame, by The Five Satins “In the silence of the night,” which helped “determine the pace of the film and its rhythm,” said Scorsese. “He’s waiting for some kind of salvation or forgiveness for someone or something to see his soul. He leaves the door open. Death comes like a thief at night when you least expect it.”

Scorsese clearly saw “The Irishman” as his “last chance to pour everything in”. In a film that runs for three and a half hours, “everything is on the table”. “What if it plays the way it does?”

Bong was very concerned about the ambitious final flood sequence that required building his deeper neighborhood in a water tank so that he could “spend a long time in the water”. Bong’s coping mechanism said, “I eat sugar. Chocolate and sweets are on the monitor at all times. “

For his part, Waititi copes with stress by curling up in a corner and falling asleep. “This film in particular was a great career end,” he said. “I’m in, the idiot in the movie.” On his worst day, he filmed a river scene in which Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis had a heart to heart because the radios weren’t working. “I was dressed when Hitler shouted at the crew across the river,” he said. “I’m not proud of it.”

“I have done a good job over the years to hide my inner Hitler,” said Mendes.

