advertisement

A new campaign, led by filmmaker Jessica Dimmock and supported by some of the biggest names in the industry, wants to end a harmful profit benchmark.

When filmmaker Jessica Dimmock, a member of the Directors Guild of America, needed a break to connect with her new baby and recover from birth in 2017, she faced a little-known challenge: DGA members -Police must meet a minimum wage requirement This hiatus meant that she lost her health insurance at a time when she needed it most. Now Dimmock and some of Hollywood’s biggest names want to change this rule.

Dimmock has written an open letter to the DGA, which was published on a newly launched DGA Parenthood Penalty website on Wednesday and provides for the waiting period for DGA health insurance to be extended from 12 to 18 months for new mothers to take out annual liability insurance can earn minimum.

advertisement

The main request of the letter to the DGA is as follows: “New mothers should be given additional time to reach their annual minimum in the year in which they are born. This gives new parents the opportunity to take the time they need to take care of their child physically, and to recover and recuperate. The letter continues: “Women will return to work better equipped to face the challenges of reconciling parenthood and work to immerse themselves in their future projects. “The proposed policy would also apply to adoptive parents.

connected

connected

Over 40 women signed Dimmock’s letter, including Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig, Lena Waithe, Elizabeth Banks, Eva Longoria and Lena Dunham.

A representative from the DGA replied to the letter, saying, “The matter has recently been brought to the DGA and we have asked for plans to review it.” The representative refers to the DGA producer pension and health plans independent organization, the health insurance plans managed for members.

The campaign is announced just three days before the 72nd DGA Awards show (January 26). This is probably a hot topic of conversation on the evening of the event. The guild is already under fire because this year it has excluded directors from nominations in the feature film category, although filmmakers are represented in the first film category, including Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Alma Ha’rel (“Honey”) Boy “) And Melina Matsoukas (” Queen & Slim “).

The full letter of the “DGA Parenthood Penalty” follows.

To the board of the DGA

I came to the DGA in 2017 when I staged the Netflix series “Flint Town” with my partner. I was pregnant at the time and worked until the day I gave birth. After my daughter was born, however, I had to take some time to take care of her and to recover physically. My partner wasn’t quite under the same physical pressure. While my partner kept his annual minimum during that first year, I didn’t. I had to switch to Cobra with huge monthly fees while maintaining his medical care. Since my director partner is also the father of our child, I could see so clearly how a child affected me and not him, even though we were in a similar situation. Since then I have spoken to other DGA members who have had similar experiences.

As it stands, the DGA does not offer women any form of vacation before and after the birth of their child. To receive benefits, all members must reach an annual minimum. Women who are underrepresented in this area already have the disadvantage of meeting these minimum requirements. To express the obvious, directing is a rigorous, intense undertaking that often takes place outside of home. Pregnant women are only allowed to travel in the last trimester, which disadvantages them from the start. In addition, there is the stigma of visibly applying for a management position. As a result, women are punished for having children, as is not the case with men. Failure to meet the minimum annual requirements creates economic and health insecurity when it can be argued that this is most urgently needed. And, importantly, a lack of maternity leave will continue to be an obstacle to directing gender equality unless corrected. It is imperative that at this moment we are working on such positive gains to remove this obstacle.

Much progress has been made towards inclusiveness in recent years. The DGA diversity report released in November shows that women who run episodic television have soared to a record 31% and have more than doubled in the past five years. 2020 is forecast to continue in this positive direction, and it is both encouraging and timely for these changes to occur.

The right to maternity leave is part of an important national discussion and is seen as the main benefit for workers. Implementation of forms of maternity leave is increasingly becoming the norm, and this will allow the DGA to put its efforts behind its stated goals of gender equality and will create a reputation boost in implementation.

Here is our question. New mothers should be given additional time to reach the annual minimum in the year they are born. This gives new parents the opportunity to take the time they need to take care of their child physically, and to recover and recuperate. Women will be better equipped to return to work to cope with the challenges of work-life balance, and better equipped to deal with their future projects. This should also apply to adoptive parents.

Basically, we know that it’s not just about numbers. Numbers are important. They show us how big the gap was. Ultimately, however, it is about spaces for stories that go beyond a single perspective.

Thank you for your attention.

Jessica Dimmock, director

Alma Har’el, director and founder of Free the Work

Brooke Posch, partner at Jax Media

Lilly Burns, director and co-founder of Jax Media

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement