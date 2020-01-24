advertisement

The film gods rarely smile at the first-time filmmakers; It was such an experience for Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz.

The author / director Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz are among the nominees for the outstanding DGA feature film director for 2019. The honor came after an unbelievable year for the partners because they not only delivered their small film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon , Who won Raves and the Narrative Spotlight Audience Award at SXSW, but signed a distribution contract with Roadside Attractions that brought them to over $ 20 million at the box office at home. It doesn’t happen much anymore.

How did Nilson and Schwartz accomplish this rare feat? Like many breakouts, the short filmmakers listened to their own intuition, invented a unique story that touched them, and found talented producers to support them.

In 2011, eight years ago, at a camp for actors with disabilities in Venice, they met a young actor with Down syndrome, Zack Gottsagen. “We were in love with him as a person,” said Nilson in a telephone interview. “It was love at first sight. This is my type. He is a special person. We spent a few years with him to make short films, have fun and experiment. Three years later he had a heart with us his dreams and what he wants to do. He let us know that he wanted to be an actor, wanted to be in a movie. He is serious and honest. We saw him in our short films, he was easygoing and honest, met his grades and said his lines. We said, “Let’s do it together.”

The short filmmakers decided to exploit their limited strengths. Nilson grew up in the North Carolina Outer Banks. “I know we can go to my hometown and borrow things, so we put it in a fishing village,” he said. “I knew we couldn’t get to a place for more than a day or two. So it was a road movie, we had to travel. We had Zack. We just started writing about the stuff we had. We wanted write a twofer and create a character for Zack who is honest and rooted. “

Nilson and Schwartz wrote a script that was inspired both by Gottsagen’s desire to become an actor and by Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”. Their talks with Gottsagen showed “a whole range of emotions,” said Schwartz. “How frustrated he was, how teachers treated him at his high school for the performing arts, how he had aspirations and goals to become an actor, much like the character wrestler wants to be. It is so fun to be here. The plot was inspired by much that Zack loves: wrestling and birthdays. “

The duo raised funding for this fun and moving $ 6.2 million dramedy by showing investors a five-minute proof-of-concept video worth $ 20,000. Armory Films’ Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole funded the film and produced with producers Lije Sarki and David Thies, and Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger from Bona Fide Productions, who soon added a cast of Bruce Nern, Oscar-nominated from Nebraska, to the project John Hawke.

“We didn’t understand how favors work,” Nilson said in a phone interview. “We had no agents or managers. We said,” Hey Albert, can you call John Hawke? “We asked them every favor and they did it. And people kept saying” Yes “. We are now noticing that. “

In July 2017, they began the six-week shoot of “Peanut Butter Falcon” in the hot deltas of Savannah, Georgia, with gods as residents of the Zak nursing home, who escapes from his prison (only with his tight white hair) to attend a wrestling school operated by the Salzwasser Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). Dakota Johnson plays the nurse Zak is chasing, and at the last minute, when Ben Foster was about to have a new baby, he had to drop the role of a troubled fisherman who leads Zak on his quest. He showed the five-minute video Shia LaBeouf that signed up on Skype and said, “I want to make this film with you.” Shortly, LaBeouf, Johnson, and Gottsagen started a family on the set. This comes through in the film.

Nigel Bluck

Gottsagen increased his costs by not only convincing them but always being open and unpredictable. He came out with one of the best lines in the film – “Rule number one is party!” – on your own. The directors had the habit of having the camera pointed at the actors to see what they would get: this was such a moment. While Gottsagen could read and always knew his lines, his improvisation forced LaBeouf and the other actors to lean and listen to become more active.

“We wrote the script that was tailored for Zack,” said Nilson. “Shia, Dakota and Zack were so well prepared that they could play a little jazz beyond what was written there because they pursued honest feelings.”

Remarkably, LaBeouf stars in Alma Har’el’s “Honeyboy,” a film by another DGA rookie nominee that he wrote in the rehab facility the day after “The Peanut Butter Falcon” was completed in the rehabilitation facility. He was arrested for public poisoning three weeks after the shootout, and was eventually sentenced to withdrawal control.

“We didn’t know what happened,” said Schwartz. “When he got back to the set the next day, Zack said,” Shia, I know you’ve done this before, but that’s my shot. Don’t fool me. “As Shia described it, he became sober that day.”

When the leading actor Gottsagen sat next to them at the first public screening at SXSW, the filmmakers were overwhelmed. They both cried when Gottsagen told them, “My dreams came true, boys.”

