dfcu Bank has been evicted from Meera investment properties (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Bank dfcu has been evicted from Meera Investment Limited Properties – starting with Crane Chambers at Kampala Road.

Runways carrying DFCU bank effects, including chairs, cashier tables, and more, have been seen leaving the scene since night.

Sources confirmed that the troubled bank should also close more than 20 branches and “lay off half of its staff”.

This comes after dfcu Bank last year asked Bank of Uganda to take over the titles of the 48 properties belonging to Meera Investments Ltd of the city magnate Sudhir Ruparelia.

The development, which first appeared last year but denied by dfcu Bank, has now come true, with the bank facing the consequences of the controversial takeover of Crane Bank in 2017.

In October, dfcu Bank issued a statement denying the closure of 20 branches located in the disputed buildings of Meera Investments Ltd, but insisted that a review of the bank’s branch network was part of its digital strategy.

dfcu Bank was the subject of a controversial acquisition of Crane Bank Ltd in January 2017, after the Bank of Uganda placed the first under statutory management, then closed and sold it.

As a result, dfcu bank was caught in the ensuing legal battle between shareholders of Crane Bank Ltd led by city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and the central bank.

The bank was ordered to vacate the buildings owned by former owner Meera Investments Ltd after it emerged that the dfcu bank had been misled by the law firm Sebalu & Lule Advocates to transfer the properties.

The law firm was banned last year from representing dfcu Bank in the properties in issue after being found guilty of a conflict of interest.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile in the 2018/2019 annual report confirmed that the dfcu bank had indicated to the central bank that it would leave the properties following a legal action, where a city businessman has repeatedly beaten the central bank and those joined in the tried so far.

In October of last year, the website saw an internal procurement document which showed that dfcu Bank was downgrading some of the branches located in the properties in dispute while the legal battle between Sudhir and its companies against the Bank of Uganda was raging.

