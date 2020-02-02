advertisement

dfcu Bank has been evicted from Meera investment properties (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – dfcu Bank had a busy weekend across the country – relocating 15 of its branches, including Cranes Chambers, Arua and Entebbe, from Meera Investment Properties.

On the road to Kampala, dozens of workers were seen transporting the banker’s belongings from the disputed premises in trucks that transported them to new locations.

advertisement

In a public notice seen by this website, dfcu says resettlement is not the only thing that has changed.

“As part of the implementation process for our digitization program, we would like to inform our valued customers that the following branches will be relocated starting Monday, February 3,” said the public notice on Friday, January 31.

See the notice below for relocated branches.

We have been reliably convinced that dfcu Bank, which downplayed development last year, will also leave more of Meera Investment Properties in the coming days and “lay off some of its staff”.

Last year, dfcu Bank asked Bank of Uganda to take over the titles of the 48 properties belonging to Meera Investments Ltd of the city magnate Sudhir Ruparelia.

In October, dfcu Bank issued a statement denying the closure of 20 branches located in the disputed buildings of Meera Investments Ltd, but insisted that a review of the bank’s branch network was part of its digital strategy.

At the same time, the website saw an internal procurement document which showed that dfcu Bank was downgrading some of the branches located in the properties in dispute while the legal battle between Sudhir and its companies against Bank of Uganda was raging. dfcu Bank also downplayed this and declined to comment on the issue.

Sudhir Ruparelia agreed to take charge of anyone involved in the takeover of his Crane Bank Ltd, which he said was illegal (PHOTO / PML Daily).

dfcu Bank was the subject of a controversial acquisition of Crane Bank Ltd in January 2017, after the Bank of Uganda placed the first under statutory management, then closed and sold it.

As a result, dfcu bank was caught in the ensuing legal battle between shareholders of Crane Bank Ltd led by city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and the central bank.

The bank was ordered to vacate the buildings owned by former owner Meera Investments Ltd after it emerged that the dfcu bank had been misled by the law firm Sebalu & Lule Advocates to transfer the properties.

The law firm was banned last year from representing dfcu Bank in the properties in issue after being found guilty of a conflict of interest.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile in the 2018/2019 annual report confirmed that the dfcu bank had indicated to the central bank that it would leave the properties following a legal action, where a city businessman has repeatedly beaten the central bank and those joined in the tried so far.

comments

advertisement