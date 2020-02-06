advertisement

Dexus announces that it will increase its distribution to shareholders as there is strong demand for the CBD office towers, especially in Melbourne.

On Thursday, the real estate group raised its forecast for the distribution per security for the 2020 financial year from around five percent to around 5.5 percent.

Dexus announced that it had net income after taxes of $ 994.2 million in the six months ended December 31, an increase of 36.9 percent over the prior period, primarily due to a revaluation of 109 of its 118 office towers and industrial plants can be traced back.

Darren Steinberg, Dexus’ chief executive, said the company, which is part of the ASX50 index, is benefiting from strong demand for quality real estate in its core markets.

“Urbanization continues to drive the demand for high quality space in Australian cities and the growth of pension capital is increasingly chasing the cheap returns real estate can offer,” he said.

Dexus, which manages $ 17 billion in funds for 79 third-party clients, is attracting more interest due to the low interest rate environment, the attractiveness of real estate as an asset class and the growth in pension fund capital.

The company achieved record rents in Melbourne and set new standards for the city’s CBD. The focus was on 80 Collins Street, the 35-story office tower it bought last year for $ 1.5 billion.

Six new rental contracts increased the rental space from 63 percent to 97 percent and left only one rental day available.

The company expects to complete the $ 71.5 million sale of Garmea Court, one of Canberra’s best-known office buildings, this month as it focuses on its core markets of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth ,

In September, the renovation of the 240-story Perth’s St Georges Terrace, formerly known as Woodside Plaza, was completed.

Dexus said it had 94.7 percent occupancy of the building and an internal return of 13.2 percent.

This year, 180 Flinders Street and 80 Collins Street in Melbourne and 12 Creek Street Street in Brisbane will be completed.

Mr. Steinberg said he was optimistic about the prospects for high quality office space in Australia.

Vacancy rates in Sydney and Melbourne are below average, which means that the markets are not oversupplied while the markets in Brisbane and Perth are recovering and vacancies are falling.

“While issues such as the Australian bushfire and corona virus have increased uncertainty about the short-term economic outlook, there are reasons to take a positive view of the industry that supports office demand,” he said.

“Conditions in the technology, finance and business services sectors are much more positive than in many other sectors, and interest rates are expected to stay low longer, which will support investment demand for real estate.”

At 1325 AEDT, Dexus shares rose 02 percent to $ 12.92.

DEXUS HALF-YEAR RESULTS

* Revenue of $ 583.5 million, 28.1 percent more than a year ago

* Net income after taxes of $ 994.2 million, up 36th pct

* Distribution per security of 27 cents, franking, unchanged from the previous year.

Originally released as Dexus sees strong demand for office towers

