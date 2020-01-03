advertisement

ORLANDO: Two local stars have made the most of their national television debuts.

Gervon Dexter and Arian Smith put on their All-America uniforms and helped Team Pressure win the 2020 Under Armor All-America football game 30-24 against Team Savage on Thursday at Camping World Stadium. The game was broadcast nationwide on ESPN 2.

Dexter, a senior from Lake Wales, recorded three solo duels and a quarterback rush while washing out some of the nation’s best quarterbacks. The 6-foot-7 267-pound defender signed with Florida in December

“It was a blessing to be here and compete with the best players in the country before I finished my high school career,” said Dexter, who was named Big School Defensive Player by The Ledger 2019 in his third year of football Year after 125 tackles – 103 solo – with 35 TFLs.

“It was a big difference being out here because I can usually hunt the quarterbacks and grab them, but these quarterbacks here can really come out of your pocket. They were a lot stronger and a lot faster,” he said.

Dexter received rave reviews for excellence in Under Armor exercises this week from 247Sports.com and Rivals.com.

“I read a lot about what I did wrong and showed them that I can do these things right. They woke up with me and showed that I am not just a bullbreaker,” he said.

Smith, a high-level recipient from Lakeland who signed with Georgia in December, was selected twice as the destination and received a screen pass for a 6-yard win in the third quarter.

“I’m just blessed to be out here because not every child has a chance to be out here,” said Smith, who collected 10 touchdowns this season – six with 419 yards on 25 catches – after moving Mulberry ,

“It was nice to be with the best players in the country and to be on national television. There were quite a few good DBs out there and they really know how to protect,” said Smith.

Lakeland’s assistant coach Will Bahler, who worked as a wide receiver coach for Team Savage, said Smith was getting better with every game.

“He really only played full-time receiver this year and was on the race track all summer. If he came back as a junior, he would be really scary. This week he ran against the best every day.” Even in Lakeland, he competed against Fenley Graham and Kendall Dennis every day, “said Bahler.” (Dexter), with his size and athleticism, the sky is the limit for him. “

Pressure scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to freeze the win. Jaquavion Fraziars scored a touchdown of 12 meters and Harrison Mevis, his third goal, scored a field goal of 36 meters.

Savage reduced the lead to 20-17 when Michigan Blake Corum finished 3:47 in the third quarter with a 1-yard run. Chris Tyree had a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter in which Savage won the lead.

The pressure increased his lead to 20 to 10 when Mevis scored his second goal of the game, a 35-yarder with 8:56 in the third quarter.

Savage scored a goal in the first half when Notre Dame recruit Drew Pyne hit Ohio State Signee Julian Fleming with a 45-yard touchdown pass and reduced the pressure to 17:10.

After a 14-yard run by Zachary Evans, 3:39 behind at halftime, the pressure took a 17: 3 lead at halftime. Evans has not signed a national letter of intent, but led all 55-yard players in the first half with eight carry.

Bill Kemp can be reached at Bill.Kemp@theledger.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKempSports

