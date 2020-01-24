advertisement

PHOENIX – Devin Booker has produced the kind of all-round numbers over the past few seasons that suggest that he should be an NBA all-star. He usually commands the respect of the opponent’s defense like an all-star. His teammates and coach believe that he is undoubtedly an all-star.

But the fifth year Phoenix Suns guard has never been an all-star.

This could change soon.

The 23-year-old looks like he’ll be in a bit of a fight for last places in the Western Conference when the reserves are announced next week. The league coaches will likely have several good players to choose from, including Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Brandon Ingram.

If he did, Booker would be the Suns’ first all-star since Steve Nash in 2012.

“I’ve been saying it for a couple of years – my main focus is on turning this franchise over and getting into the playoffs,” said Booker. “Obviously, my individual goal is to be an all-star. I feel like I played at that level. I think we’ll see. It is a selection process over which I have no control. “

The case for Booker is pretty simple: he is one of the most productive and efficient goal scorers in the league. He is ninth in the NBA with 26.5 points per game and shoots 51% out of the field, including 36% from the 3-point range. He also shoots 92% on free throws.

He is a capable passer with 6.3 assists per game and his defense is usually solid.

Perhaps most importantly, after four brutal seasons, the Suns are finally winning some games. You are between 18 and 26 and you are still looking for a playoff place in the Western Conference. Improving the line-up of Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Deandre Ayton – along with first-year coach Monty Williams – was critical.

However, there is no doubt that this is the Booker team.

“His game is pure art,” said Oubre. “If you watch Devin Booker playing basketball and say he’s anything but a superstar in this league, let’s be a real man, don’t talk to me. He should be in the All Star game because he worked for it and also has the talent. “

Booker is sometimes overlooked for the way it works. He rarely illuminates teams with huge dunks or 3-pointers from a distance of 10 feet behind the arch. If he scores 35 points in one night, it’s usually because he’s slowly wearing down his opponents with 15-foot jumpers and muscular drives on the rim.

Williams values ​​the consistency that Booker brings with him every night. He has saved some of his best performances in the past few weeks and has led the team in 12 of the last 14 games. At one point, he scored at least 30 points in seven consecutive games that set a franchise record.

“I feel like you find it hard to name another guard that is so much better than Devin. It is so efficient and plays the way he plays and means so much to our team that we are the same like Devin, ”said Williams.

But the NBA is full of high-profile guards, all vying for all-star recognition. Earlier this week Booker scored 37 points in an almost one-handed comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs. A few hours later, Portland’s Lillard bet 61 points when the blazers defeated the Golden State Warriors.

Williams said he “did everything I can” to let the NBA know how good Booker was. In about a week he will know if all of this lobbying has been effective.

Booker was grateful for his trainer’s efforts.

“It means a lot – he’s an honest guy, straightforward and always keeps it real,” Booker said.

