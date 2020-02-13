PHOENIX – The sun guard Devin Booker was singed by “All-Star! All-Star! “In the last few seconds on Wednesday night when he scored two free throws that sealed his team’s 112-106 win against the Golden State Warriors.

Despite the persistence of the crowd, Booker is not yet an all-star. That could change very soon.

Booker scored 27 points the same night Damian Lillard of Portland injured his groin area. Lillard said after his game that he would not be attending the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in Chicago and opened the door to Booker to be a replacement for an injury, possibly.

Booker was widely regarded as one of the biggest snubs when All-Star reserves were announced this month and the high-profile Phoenix guard was not selected. Lillard mentioned Booker, who scored an average of 26.4 points per game on Wednesday, as a worthy replacement after his injury.

“That means a lot,” Booker said of Lillard’s approval. “I have always said that my colleagues’ respect is my main focus and goal in this NBA. At the same time, we will cross this bridge when we get there. I do not know the criteria and do not know what will happen next. I think we will will wait and see. “

Phoenix won for the second time in eight games and starts the All-Star break with a 22-33 record. The Suns have already surpassed the 19 wins last season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points against the Warriors and Mikal Bridges scored 14.

Phoenix led 87-76 after three quarters and never lagged behind in the fourth quarter. The Warriors pulled a 3-pointer from Andrew Wiggins 45 seconds ahead of 110-106, but Damion Lee missed a 3 the next time he owned the ball, which would have reduced the deficit to one.

Golden State has lost four times in a row and is on hiatus 12-43, the worst brand in the NBA. The Warriors had problems throughout the season after injuring Star Guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

They dropped it even though they shot 51% of the field. Golden State was hurt by 22 sales.

Wiggins led the Warriors with 27 points in 9 of 14 shooting.

“Errors. Errors everywhere. Disappointing,” said coach Steve Kerr. “We have done a lot of good things, but you cannot overcome 22 sales and give 32 points from these sales.”

Phoenix had a 58:50 lead at half time. Booker led the Suns with 18 points in the first half, while Marquese Chriss had 12 for the warriors. Chriss played the first two seasons of his career with the Suns before being sold to the Rockets in 2018.

CURRY PROGRESS

Curry participates in some non-contact portions of the workout while working back from a broken left hand, such as “offensive 5v0” stuff, “said Kerr.

The Warriors are planning another medical update for the double MVP on February 28th. Curry has announced that he hopes to play as planned next month if all goes well.

“He’s coming over,” said Kerr after the shootaround on Wednesday. “Everything is going smoothly at the moment and he’s just trying to build his conditioning base and keep getting better.”

There is no specific date when Curry will return to the contact practice.

SPECIAL TRAVEL

Kerr traveled to Tucson on Tuesday evening to visit his Arizona college coach, Lute Olson.

It is still something special for Kerr to return to the desert, where Suns’ former general manager posed with around a dozen ASU athletes from various sports for photos after the shoot-around on Wednesday.

“I’ve always enjoyed going back to Phoenix to play and only in Arizona in general,” said Kerr. “It’s just something special to come back here. It’s always great to come back in winter when the sun is shining and outside and smelling the desert air. It’s a beautiful place.”

TIP-INS

Warrior: Chriss ended with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 7 out of 11 from the field.

Suns: Phoenix signed a 10-day contract with Jonah Bolden. Bolden played 26 minutes for the Shorthanded Suns, scoring six points and seven rebounds. The 24-year-old previously played two seasons with the 76ers, including 44 games in the 2018/19 season. … C Deandre Ayton missed his second game in a row with pain in his left ankle.

NEXT

The Warriors take the all-star break and won’t be playing against Houston until February 20.

The suns return from the February 21 break in Toronto.

