advertisement

On Thursday, officials announced that they would fire 327 employees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Prisma Health fires more than 300 people.

On Thursday, officials announced that they would fire 327 employees.

According to official information, Prisma Health employs 32,000 people.

advertisement

According to official figures, they have already cut 200 jobs as a result of wear and tear, vacancy and consolidation since October.

Officials said in a press release that the 327 employees will be notified starting Thursday.

The areas affected range from

administrative and cross-company to clinical.

According to Prisma Health, the 327 employees will receive severance pay and an outplacement service.

Affected employees also have the opportunity to apply for vacancies across the organization, officials said.

In a press release, Mark O’Halla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prisma Health, said: “The healthcare environment in which we operate is becoming increasingly difficult for a variety of reasons.”

“When we founded Prisma Health 26 months ago, we started integrating and consolidating features to take advantage of scaling and remove costs from the company. We have already eliminated duplicate leadership positions, restructured leadership, and achieved significant cost savings in consumables, technology, and other areas. We take steps to ensure that everything we do – both clinical and non-clinical – delivers quality and value. As part of this ongoing work, we identified a number of additional cost reduction strategies, many of which affect our workforce. These are difficult decisions, but we need to make them now so that we can offer our patients the quality they deserve, in a financially sustainable way that positions us for future growth opportunities, said O’Halla.

Other areas affected are the 15-bed section of the Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and the children’s home program in Greenville.

advertisement