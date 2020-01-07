advertisement

According to local ethnobotanist Leigh Joseph (Styawat), important ingredients for traditional medicines such as poplar, berries, tree and Oregon grapes can be found in Brackendale.

Ethnobotany is the scientific study of traditional plant knowledge.

Joseph, who is Squamish Nation, will present “Gathering Medicine” on Sunday, January 19th at the Brackendale Art Gallery as part of the cultural events of the Eagle Festival this month at the BAG.

With films, photos and a discussion she will deal with the cultural renewal and connection of plants, plant foods, herbal medicines and materials.

She will investigate how “the reconstruction of this relationship connects the people of Squamish Nation in particular to this place and landscape,” she said. “It brings with it the revival of the language, which is closely connected with this knowledge, and rebuilds cultural approaches to health in the sense that one has to be outside and get to know nature again in the context of the reconnection with cultural plant knowledge.”

One of the misunderstandings about plant knowledge is that relationships are utilitarian, said Joseph.

“It’s just ‘how we use or the environment’, but it’s really a shift from thinking about plants as resources to thinking about them as relatives.”

As relatives, plants are beings that are part of the collective community. So when something is taken from a plant or tree, according to Joseph, protocols must be followed.

“For example, when harvesting bark, there are cultural records of how much to take, when and how to pull it off a tree only once,” she said.

The gallery is a family place for Joseph. Her father is an artist who gave performances there, so she grew up there a lot, she said.

Other speakers at The Natural World Lecture Series at The BAG include Joseph the Geologist and former Bowen Island Mayor Bob Turner, who on January 12 will introduce “Approaching Our Wild Neighbors” some of his encounters with marine animals over the course of the Years in Howe Sound.

On January 13, former Greens leader Elizabeth May will speak about “Canada’s global role in the climate crisis”.

Mayor Karen Elliott will present “From Spitsbergen to Squamish: Joining a Global Dialogue on Climate Change” on January 18.

The mayor and several Squamish residents visited Norway to drive out Sunniva Sorby and Hilde Fålun Strøm, who are in the middle of a nine-month Arctic science project called Hearts in the Ice.

All presentations start at 7 p.m. and entry is through donation.

The annual Brackendale Festival also includes the Art of the Natural World Eagle Art Show featuring eagle images by local wildlife photographers Brian Aikens, Tim Cyr, David Buzzard, Israel Cruces, Breanna Wilson and more.

Further information on events up to January can be found in the BAG at www.brackendaleartgallery.com.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish chief on January 5th.

