Plans to build new homes in an abandoned school in Kirkcaldy were submitted after the building was targeted by firefighters.

Earlier this month, a fire started in the old Viewforth High School building on Loughborough Road.

The fire, described as an “arson attempt” by Edinburgh-based developers, Whiteburn, started in one of the old classrooms.

It followed an incident in October 2017, when a major fire caused significant damage to the classified annex B, formerly Eastbank House.

Whiteburn confirmed that the latest vandalism had not derailed plans to turn the old school into houses.

The firm has submitted a proposal to create 96 new houses on the site, which would include the conversion of the original building classified C and the supply of a mixture of three- and four-bedroom houses, as well as two-bedroom apartments. .

Architect illustration of development appearance.

Roger Bainbridge, director of design and delivery for Whiteburn Projects, said, “The old school building, class C, was recently the victim of an arson attack, but after seeing the extent of the damage, we are always confident to deliver our proposals.

“Our public consultation events attracted many participants and we received useful comments from various members of the local community who took the time to share their views and suggestions.

“We have been able to take these views into account as our development plans have evolved, as well as working with the Fife Council throughout the pre-application process.

“By working with the LBA Architects, we are now thrilled to be able to submit a solid set of proposals that we believe will transform the grounds of the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy.”

The old school building dates back to around 1870 and was originally occupied by John Scott, a local engineer and shipbuilder.

Eastbank was then bought by Henry William Hutchison of East Bridge Flour Mills in 1902 and major alternations were made before Fife County Council later bought the building in 1929.

The Fife Council confirmed in 2012 that it was looking for ways to replace the buildings at Viewforth High after they were rated one of the region’s poorest secondary schools, and heads of education continued their plans to integrate the school as part of the new Windmill Campus to respond to the increase in population in eastern Kirkcaldy.

The school closed at the end of the 2016 quarter after 108 years of service.

