A developer has promised that the homes planned for a Derbyshire site which was flooded in November will not be in danger as the buildings will be above the water level.

Chevin Homes Ltd’s proposals for 57 houses on land off Bakewell Road in Matlock were approved in principle by the planning committee of the Derbyshire Dales District Council in 2017.

However, in November, drone images supplied to the authority by the Derbyshire County Council showed that much of the site had remained underwater.

The council, which is the main flood authority for the county, also warned that residents of the proposed homes would live “on the verge of flooding” and “recommended caution”.

Earlier this week, the Dales planning committee met to decide on a detailed request for the site – approving it by nine votes to four.

Claimants’ agent Jonathan Jenkins said, “There is a misconception that the entire site was flooded in November – only the bottom of the site was flooded.

“The lowest storey levels would now be almost two meters higher than the level of flooding in November.”

He said it would be high enough to withstand a flood of one in 1000 years.

Jenkins said, “We are very aware of the flooding and the developer would not want to build homes that are flooding – and these homes will not be flooded.

“The November floods did not reveal any new problems.

“This is a high quality development. The location is very durable and very close to health facilities (opposite the Whitworth hospital) and very close to public transport. “

John Bradbury, head of planning for the board, said, “The floors have been raised and are not at risk of flooding – they are quite high above the flood-prone area.

“It is reasonable to expect the local flood authority to be happier now that the floors have been raised.

“All properties are now out of flood zones two and three.”

Councilor Steve Chrystal of Darley Dale City Council said at the meeting, “We have to look at the severity of the problem here.

Artist’s impression of the subdivision project off Bakewell Road

“The floods will likely recur and result in the loss of personal property.

“Future flooding is clearly expected on this site and we believe there should be no development here.

“Planning for the development of floodplain sites exacerbates the problem.”

He urged council to revoke the previous approval of the application and to reject the final approval.

The app would see 25 bungalows and 32 houses built on land – in total, 29 would be affordable housing.

Councilor Garry Purdy, Head of Council, said, “I was not satisfied with this request the first time, but it was approved. That said, the Environment Agency has no objection and Mr. Jenkins has guaranteed on file and on the film that these properties will not be flooded – I will move the request (is approved). “

Councilor Sue Burfoot said she was “more than a little dissatisfied” with the request.

She said, “We all know the effects of the floods and we should all be very worried about what could happen in the future.”

Councilor Peter Slack said, “The catastrophic impact of climate change is going to get worse. We must not put our heads under the rug and hide from it. “

Meanwhile, a request, made by local farmer Robert Howard, for a huge course of equestrian events near Hulland Ward off the A517, was also approved by councilors.

The approved course, covering 420 acres, or the size of 200 football fields, would be widely used for training, but sometimes for events involving 50 or more horses.

Artist’s impression of the proposed equestrian route that would cover a large area of ​​land

County council planners were concerned that the proposed events would cause congestion on the busy A517 – an event management plan would be developed to avoid this.

Meanwhile, the council also completed an extended U-turn over a threat to see a house demolished for “blatantly flouting” the planning law.

The house in question, at Wallands Farm, Ashbourne Road, Brassington, near Carsington Water, was a historic barn.

However, municipal planners had only approved a conversion, not new construction, and sought to see the building, which now houses a family, demolished and returned to a green field.

The advisers then, in February 2019, rejected the applicant’s retrospective plans, Sitwell Investments Ltd, for the house.

Since then, council officers, after testimony from counsel for the applicant and the stone mason who worked on the project, stated that there was insufficient evidence to support the council’s assertion that the house was not a conversion.

Earlier this week, councilors said that this left no choice but to approve the plans.

Council and the proponent admitted that lessons had been learned and that mistakes had been made.

