No matter how terrible and terrible you find the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings, they’re probably worse.

The National Hockey League is the largest league in the world because a bad team can beat a good team every night. But this year a team is really making this a tough sale. The team I’m referring to are the miserable Detroit Red Wings. This team was worse than worse.

Let’s start with that. With 19 wins and 31 losses, the Los Angeles Kings ranked 30th out of 31 teams in the entire league, making 43 points after 55 games.

And the Red Wings sit behind, 13 points, with just 13 wins a year and 56 games played.

Thursday night the Red Wings got their first win in 10 games. After a 2-0 lead, they were able to collect two points and defeat the Buffalo Sabers 4-3.

The Sabers were able to finish the game with only 47 seconds remaining in the third period. But hey, a win is a win, and that win happens to hit a Saber team that has been 4-6 in their last 10 games.

In this game, a recent acquisition in Robbi Fabbri plays a role. No luck at all.

And last night the team went astray again when it was excluded from the aspiring Columbus Blue Jackets.

This once dominant franchise, which appeared in the playoffs in 25 consecutive years from 1990 to 2017 (two lockouts), has just won a third of its previous games (0.333 winning percentage for mathematicians).

If the team does not warm up, 50 points can no longer be achieved. I’ll be on the safe side and say that the team that starts with red and white ends with 48 points, which means only nine wins in the remaining 27 games.

The last team with less than 50 points was the Colorado Avalanche 2016-17, which ended at 48.

And maybe it’s a case of bad luck, losing one-goal games and tight games. Most likely not.

Of the 39 regular losses, the team has lost three goals at least 25 times.

That led to an incredible goal difference of -97.

That means they allow about 100 more goals than they scored. The next team in this statistic are the Los Angeles Kings with -40. The leader in the NHL is +47 and that is the Tampa Bay Lightning with 73 points.

To make matters worse, it seemed that her star Dylan Larkin needed a break in the middle of the season. When the league promoted the “Last Man In” for the NHL all-star game, Dylan Larkin asked fans not to vote for him because he wanted a break.

You can’t really blame the guy, he needed a break from everything that is going on in Detroit.

Listen, Red Wings fans, I was there. The New York Islanders have had some pretty brutal teams in my life.

This is an original 6 franchise, and I expect them to complete this remodeling over the next few years and become a power again to be reckoned with.

However, it is not observable for the moment, and if someone likes to place bets or needs quick cash, just bet on the one this team is playing against.

