advertisement

The Detroit Fire Department said it would punish several crew members who took a group photo while responding to a burning house in late December.

So far, a dozen firefighters and four sergeants have been disciplined.

advertisement

Crew members say they took the photo as a farewell to a retired captain.

But the photo was examined because it gives the impression that the crew was not doing their job.

Investigators say they were trying to contain the fire and even entered the burning house, but the chief had to remove the crews because the flames were so strong.

They took the photo in what is called a defensive posture, making sure that the fire did not spread.

The house was vacant and under renovation at the time.

Chris Smith of the Detroit Firefighters Association says the crew should not be over-examined for the incident.

“These men and women should not be tried professionally or personally in this incident,” he said. “We understand the appearance and I’m sure these men and women too. And we just want to remind the public that it is the same men and women who serve and protect. “

Neither the union nor the city give details of the sanctions against those involved in the photo.

And the owners don’t comment because they’re suing the city of Detroit about it.

advertisement