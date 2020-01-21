advertisement

Detect Dogs Find 7 live koalas in a bushfire-affected area in Queensland

Two “special detection” dogs have found seven koalas in a forest in Maryvale, Queensland, recently burned by bush fires. The English Springer Spaniels Taz and Missy tracked the koalas and led rescue workers with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to the surviving koalas in the Maryvale Forest in Queensland’s Southern Downs. According to the WWF, Taz found fresh koala excrement on the first morning of her search, which led the team to find a koala with her child. Koala conservation ecologist Olivia Woosnam said, “The Joey was out of the bag and independent.” We checked her visually and have no immediate concern for her safety, “said Woosnam. Rescue workers searched more than 10 kilometers of forest on the first day and found another adult man and woman. On the second day of the search, three more koalas were sighted and evidence of more survivors in the area was found. According to the WWF, koalas feed on new leaves that appear in the forest. According to a report from the University of Sydney, the intense brush fire season that hit Australia in late 2019 and early 2020 estimated that more than a billion animals died. The WWF said that although the fire broke through the Maryvale forest two months ago, the team found a stump that was still smoldering. Credit: World Wildlife Fund via Storyful

