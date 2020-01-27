advertisement

Season 3 of Sinner is getting closer to its release date in the United States on February 6, and all signs point to a very intense season. There’s a new puzzle, a new trail in Matt Bomer, and everything you loved in the first two seasons. Prepare yourself for an interesting case early on, but then some new puzzles and clues will appear on the other side.

Would you like to know a few details about the immediate future of the series now? Then we have the connection here! Below you can access (via SpoilerTV) the first details for the coming season and some of the expected details.

Part 1 (February 6) – Detective Ambrose is investigating a tragic but suspicious car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester.

advertisement

Part 2 (February 13) – Ambrose examines Jamie and Nick’s relationship before the crash. Jamie begins to unravel.

These may not be the longest descriptions in the world for certain episodes, but one of the things you should definitely know in advance is that Jamie is the kind of character that presents himself in a way – innocent. Bomer’s character won’t look as remarkable as his past … at least first. When Nick, whom he knows from college, comes on the scene, things will change. Then they will change even more when we see how the series evolves and what has happened in the past comes to light.

Keep in mind that The Sinner is tackling the coming season as a new mystery filled with some of the most shocking twists and turns we’ve seen so far. Hopefully we have a chance to see what lies ahead to meet this high standard.

Similar news – Other news about The Sinner, including details about other episodes

What are you most looking forward to when it comes to the third season of The Sinner?

Make sure you read the comments now and learn more about the series. (Photo: USA.)

advertisement