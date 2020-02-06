advertisement

(ABC News) – A public commemoration for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna takes place on the morning of February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The selected date has meaning. It reflects the kit numbers from Kobe (No. 24) and Gianna (No. 2). Gianna Bryant’s jersey was retired on Thursday from Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California.

advertisement

The date for the memorial was set with the planning and coordination of the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department and LA Clippers, who are hosting a game at the Staples Center that evening.

Bryant, 41, went to a basketball game with his daughter on January 26 when the helicopter they were traveling on crashed in Southern California just before 10 a.m. local time.

911 calls released earlier this week after the helicopter crash highlighted the poor weather conditions in which the plane was flying. Weather conditions are a factor that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating as a possible cause of the crash) investigating the incident.

The NTSB is expected to publish a preliminary report on its investigation earlier this week.

Bryant and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Los Angeles and the basketball world have mourned since death.

Vanessa Bryant wrote in her first media post since the late husband’s death: “There are not enough words to describe our pain at the moment.”

“Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need it, ”she also wrote in the Instagram post. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my esteemed husband Kobe – the amazing father of our children and my lovely, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and amazing sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their grief across the board. “

The news of Bryant’s death shook the country when former Laker teammates, the NBA Hall of Famers, politicians, and countless others shared why “Mamba” was so special to them.

Former President Barack Obama, along with many others, praised Bryant as far more than one of the great basketball players of all time.

“Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just starting an equally significant second act,” said Obama on Sunday. “Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. “

ESPN presenter Elle Duncan recognizes her as a virus after retelling her lonely meeting with Bryant.

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson, Mark Hanrahan and Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.

advertisement