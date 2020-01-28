advertisement

The novel 2019 corona virus or the Wuhan corona virus has spread to 14 countries, including the United States, France and Japan from China.

Check for updates.

advertisement

Details of the first known super spreader for Wuhan pneumonia

Eventually, details were released about the first known Wuhan corona virus super spreader.

Zhao Junshi, 69, was operated on in the Wuhan Union Hospital Neurosurgical Department on January 7 to remove a pituitary tumor. Nobody knew he had Wuhan pneumonia.

On January 11th he suddenly developed a fever. A CT scan showed infection in both lungs. The doctor in charge immediately reported Zhao’s case to the Infectious Diseases Department and asked the department’s experts to help diagnose the cause of the disease.

The doctors concluded that Zhao was infected with “an unknown type of pneumonia.” There was no kit yet that could be tested for Wuhan pneumonia.

The next day, Zhao’s condition became very serious. His chest scan showed “multiple lung shadows”. Then part of the medical staff who looked after him developed a fever in succession. At that point, Zhao was taken to an isolation station.

On January 15, it was confirmed that Zhao was infected with the new corona virus and taken to the Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, an infectious disease facility. The affected medical personnel were also brought to the Union Hospital for isolation and treatment.

Read more here.

People walk towards the main entrance to the Schwabing Clinic after Germany reported the first confirmed case of the fatal corona virus in China on January 28, 2020 in Munich. (Ayhan Uyanik / Reuters)

German coronavirus patient received virus from human transmission

German health authorities said the country’s first coronavirus patient got the virus through human transmission.

The 33-year-old man, who lives near Starnberg, south of Munich, caught the Wuhan corona virus from a work colleague. You traveled to Bavaria last week for a company apprenticeship.

The colleague, a woman from Shanghai, “felt bad on the flight home on January 23,” said Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, at a press conference on January 28 about Deutsche Welle. The woman had recently been visited in Shanghai by her parents who live in the Wuhan area.

The man caught the woman’s coronavirus in what appeared to be the first known case outside of China, where the infection spread among unrelated people. Several cases in different countries have emerged from transmission between family members, including a man in Singapore who flew in from China and infected his son.

A medical worker in a protective suit checks a driver’s body temperature at a checkpoint outside Yueyang City, Hunan Province, China on January 28, 2020. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)

China reports insufficient levels of virus outbreak: expert

According to a Harvard epidemiologist, the Chinese regime is likely to underestimate the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would say there is a very high risk of pandemics,” said Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiologist at Harvard University, conclusions in a Chinese CDC report.

Guangdong’s center for disease control and prevention on January 25 estimated the virus reproductive number at 2.9, saying the disease may have a higher risk of pandemic than SARS – a major outbreak from southern China from 2002 to 2003 that was officially killed approximately 800 worldwide.

Feigl-Ding said the risk was exacerbated by the unwitting spread of the virus by asymptomatic patients.

Read more here.

Medical workers wearing protective clothing to stop the spread of a deadly virus in the city arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China, on January 25, 2020 (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

The Mayor of Wuhan admits that he was wrong and blames Beijing

The mayor of Wuhan City, who was at zero due to the new outbreak of the corona virus, participated in a rare television interview in which he indirectly called on his superiors for mismanagement of the crisis.

During a news program broadcast on January 27 by CCTV, Zhou Xianwang said the central government had decided to withhold information about the outbreak.

He admitted that the city government did not publish the information in time and did not properly contain the virus.

“The outbreak was not announced at the right time … As the chairman of a local government, I was only able to publish information after I received approval from the authorities (the central government),” Zhou said during the interview.

Read more here.

Nicole Hao, Eva Fu, Olivia Li, Isabel Van Brugen and Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

advertisement