More details have emerged on the future of the Derby Walkabout bar in Derby town center.

As reported last month, the Place du Marché closed its doors on Sunday when it organized a “farewell party”.

The sports bar owners then told Derbyshire Live that a “six-figure renovation” would take place after the closure, but would not reveal other details such as a possible reopening date.

Now, a sign posted outside the bar has given more clues as to what could happen to the place.

It was set up on behalf of the owner Intertain Ltd to say that he has asked Derby City Council to amend the site premises license.

He suggests that the place could open seven days a week and sell alcohol from 8 a.m. Before it closed, Walkabout was open from noon until the wee hours of the morning.

This license notification panel is displayed outside the Derab Walkabout bar

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

The notice also indicates that the owner wishes to show “films” from 8 am. It is not clear what this refers to

The sign is a formal notice from the Derby municipal council to amend a local license under section 34 of the Licensing Act 2003.

The variations offered in their entirety are as follows:

Extend the sale of alcohol to start at 8 a.m., seven days a week.

To add the availability of films from Monday to Sunday from 8h to 3h the next morning, and extended hours for non-standard hours as detailed in the application.

Extend the opening hours of the premises to open from 8 a.m., seven days a week (no change to the terminal time).

Derbyshire Live approached the Walkabout bosses for further comments on its future but has so far not responded.

Last month, a spokesman for Stonegate, owner of Intertain, said: “Stonegate is constantly changing and developing its formats within the group’s portfolio in line with the local competitive landscape which includes a few Walkabout bars.

“Walkabout Derby will close on Sunday February 9 and undergo a six-figure renovation. We can’t wait to reveal the new look and everything will be revealed in due course. “

Stonegate has been contacted for more information about what’s going on with the Walkabout but has yet to respond.

The closure of Walkabout Derby was revealed on its Facebook page, which drew hundreds of responses from the Derby audience.

The message said, “All good things must stop …

“We watched the World Cups together, celebrated New Years, hosted students every year and we loved being part of Derby life.

“Soon, Walkabout Derby will close for the last time.”

