A detailed plan was drawn up for urgent contact with Taoiseach Charlie Haughey, involving the Irish Navy and the Air Corps when he and his family vacationed on a private island off the Kerry coast each year.

The Taoiseach owned Inishvickillane, one of the Blasket Islands in West Kerry. It had neither mainland telephone contact nor electricity. The Haugheys spent part of August on the island and also went on multi-day trips with the family yacht Celtic Mist.

Documents from 1989, published by the Department of the Taoiseach in accordance with the 30-year rule, contain detailed contingency plans for contacting Haughey in an emergency or for urgent government affairs.

At least one of the Irish naval ships – LE Aoife, LE Eithne and LE Deirdre – would patrol near the island in southern or southwestern waters during this time.

A note says that Navy ships would conduct target practice on the south coast in August.

“The Taoiseach may want to join them informally if they so wish,” the memo says.

It is known that during his time as Taoiseach, Haughey occasionally invited crews from naval ships to the island.

The document also stated that “two West German naval corvettes can be sighted near Inishvickillane” and that the Asgard training ship would also be sighted at the Cork-Galway crossing.

If a helicopter was needed, the note said that the “Air Corps will have a Dauphine helicopter available three hours before Baldonnel departs.”

There was also the option of using an Irish Helicopters aircraft from Cork Airport if required.

50 phone numbers

The document also lists more than 50 phone numbers from the city of Dingle and Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht to locate Haughey when he visited the mainland. These include Páidí Ó Sés “new pub”, Krugers Bar, the hotels in Ballyferriter, Ballydavid and Ashes Pub and the Sceilig Hotel in Dingle as well as Garvey’s supermarket and local senator Tom Fitzgerald.

The numbers of all lifeguard stations on the southwest coast, including Valentia and Baltimore, as well as the numbers of the inhabited lighthouses, including the Téaracht lighthouse, are listed. These were presumably included to allow quick contact with Haughey when he was sailing on the Celtic Mist or when the yacht got into trouble (Haughey and his sons had to be saved by the yacht in the early 1980s when they went into a storm got) the west coast of Cork).

Mobile phones were not common at the time. The only cell phone number listed was the car phone (with area code 088) in Haughey’s official car, which was driven by An Garda Síochána members.

Haughey also insisted on knowing where other ministers were on vacation. There is a list of their vacation destinations. Most stayed in Ireland, but then Energy Minister Ray Burke went on a hiking holiday to Tyrol and Environment Minister Pádraig Flynn went to Paphos in Greece for two weeks.

While there were no major incidents in 1989, an incident occurred in August 1982 in which a murder suspect, Malcolm Macarthur, was arrested at the home of Attorney General Patrick Connolly.

Senior officials struggled to contact Haughey, who stayed on his island. When they finally got in touch, the line was bad and he allowed Connolly to spend a vacation in the United States. This decision proved to be a mistake in a political scandal.

Haughey was forced to hastily contradict his decision and send Connolly back from the United States. He also had to cancel his vacation and return to Dublin to deal with the crisis. At the press conference, he expressed the adjectives – “grotesque”, “unprecedented”, “bizarre” and “incredible” – that formed the acronym GUBU. It was later used by its critics to describe its political style.

