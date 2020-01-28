advertisement

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered as part of a nifty, well-planned robbery that was carried out for “criminal reasons” to raise money. This is what the trial of his alleged murderer showed.

Prosecutors opened the trial of Aaron Brady in front of the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, saying the seasoned detective was blown up close by a shotgun and died immediately.

The robbers had targeted the armed detectives during the Lordship Credit Union cash robbery near Dundalk, the jury heard, as part of a “smooth” operation that would have required careful planning.

It was carried out for a “criminal motive”. It was done for money, nothing else, ”said prosecutor Brendan Grehan SC. “There is no connection to any cause.”

Det Garda Donohoe never had the opportunity to draw his gun, and his colleague Det Garda Joe Ryan was held in place by the attackers until they escaped, Grehan said.

Mr. Grehan said it was the case of the prosecutor that Mr. Brady was the man who shot Det Garda Donohoe. The defendant was seen in the area on the day of the robbery and had been monitored for video surveillance that passed the credit union in the past few hours, the lawyer said.

His phone and that of his two friends, who cannot be named by court order, were turned off before the robbery and only turned on after that, Mr. Grehan said.

alibi

The next day, the accused also lied to Gardaí about his alibis, the jury heard. The lawyer said there would be evidence that Mr. Brady had financial concerns ahead of the robbery and indicated to others that these concerns would soon go away.

The jury also heard evidence that Mr. Brady was leaving for New York shortly after investigating the incident.

During his time there, “Brady believed he was out of the reach of the law,” he talked “with certain people.” The jury will be informed of these discussions.

Mr. Brady replied “not guilty” when he was accused of murdering Det Garda Donohoe on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

The 28-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also replied “not guilty” that he had robbed about 7,000 euros in cash and various checks from Pat Bellew on the same day and in the same place.

The process is expected to take 16 weeks.

