New York rapper Nas“Her daughter has only love for everyone’s favorite star. Destiny Jones went online this week to show great appreciation and birthday recognition to the actress Yara Shahidi.

Key facts: This week, Destiny hit Instagram to officially welcome Shahidi in her twenties.

Happy birthday Lil Sis / Cuz @yarashahidi Welcome to the club of 20 !!! You are the brilliance, the intellect, the empathy and the sun wrapped inside the cutest little human !!! I love you forever. (P.S. I’m still here to teach you how to drive, but I understand your hesitation).

February 10, 2020

Key details: For the past few days, Yara has been thinking about her birthday.

arms open and ready for this year, I always say that it takes more than a village but a country… thank you for my country which made me 20

February 10, 2020

Some things never change

February 10, 2020

Wait, there is more: Recently, Destiny Jones launched its collection of Lipmatic lipsticks online.

@lipmatic LipShines are back in stock !!! ADVANTAGES: • Paraben free – Mineral based formulation. • Vitamin E helps keep lips hydrated throughout the day. • Provides ultra shine and color to the lips. #lipmatic

January 31, 2020

Before you leave: In December 2019, Destiny delivered a huge birthday cry to her mother and Nas’ old flame Carmen bryan.

Happy Birthday Mom!!! I love you!!!

December 21, 2019

