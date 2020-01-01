advertisement

When OVA Fate / Grand Order: Moonlight / Lostroom debuted with subtitles on Western streaming services in 2017, viewers noticed that Emiya Alter’s dark black skin tone had been brightened compared to his appearance in the original Japanese version of the special.

On December 31, 2019, the OVA premiered outside of Japan on the streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation NOW. On the same day, Twitter user @Ebicentre presented a side-by-side comparison of a shot of Emiya Alter, who was behind Olga Marie, in an ensemble shot that showed the strong contrast between the original by Emiya Alter and the lightened colors:

Oh, great, what a way to start in 2020 with a relic from the 4Kids days. Incredible. Are we really going this way, Aniplex? pic.twitter.com/HasBgH5PTD

advertisement

– Ethnic Weeb ((火 生) 🇦🇺🐯🏓 (@Ebicentre) December 31, 2019

Related: Abigail Williams debuts uncensored in the latest North American Destiny / Grand Order Update

A comparison picture of the changes between the two versions can be seen below, including parts of his updated skin palette that blends into the hair coloring through his hairline:

Anime YouTuber Apocalypse Industries replied to Ebicentre’s tweet with a clip of the scene in question, in which Emiya Age’s skin palette quickly changes colors between gunfire shots:

Here is the clip so you can see it frame by frame. pic.twitter.com/mhjvlBPwLS

– ApocalypseIndustries (@ Manilla_AI5) January 1, 2020

Related: Destiny / major order processed Emiya Alter Design for North American Release

In the original version of the film, Emiya Alter maintains its darker look throughout the fight:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJ49stMFlF0 (/ embed)

Emiya Alter’s design was similarly revised when he debuted in the North American version of the Fate / Go mobile game in January last year to avoid accusations from Western audiences.

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

About the author

advertisement