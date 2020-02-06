advertisement

Lyceum may have little chance of moving on to the next round, but it does its best to stick to it.

Lyceum had a 25:21, 25:11, 25:16 win on Thursday to stay in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball at the Filoil Flying V Center.

Lady Pirates coach Emil Lontoc admitted with just a third win in seven games that they could only go as far as the current allowed.

“But from the end, we’ll do our best to win both remaining games and hope for the best,” said Lontoc in Filipino.

Ciamelle Wanta awarded 12 points, while Monica Sevilla and Alexandra Rafael each earned 11 points to help the Lady Pirates, who encountered rough sailing all season.

The Lady Cardinals lost their fifth loss in a row 1-6.

Later in the day, Emilio Aguinaldo celebrated his first win of the season after defeating San Sebastian with 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 15-8.

Both the Lady Generals and Lady Stags are in the last place connected to the Lady Cardinals (1-6).

In the meantime, the volleyball tournament continues on Friday. St. Benilde battles Jose Rizal U at 12 noon and hopes his game plan remains immaculate.

At 2:00 p.m., San Beda and Perpetual try to strengthen their semi-final bids when they cross each other.

