By Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy appears to be stable with steady growth and unemployment close to half a century, but is at risk from the increasing virus outbreak in China.

Powell also said that the Fed is satisfied with interest rates, which suggests that no further rate cuts will be considered unless economic conditions change significantly. Since last fall, the Fed has kept its short-term key interest rate in a low range of 1.5% to 1.75%, which is far below the levels seen in previous economic expansions.

The chairman made a comment on Tuesday to the House Financial Services Committee on the first of two days of the semi-annual report to Congress.

According to Powell, the Fed is monitoring developments related to the corona virus, which “could lead to disruptions in China that could spread to the rest of the global economy.”

When asked, Powell said it was too early to assess the extent of the virus threat to the US economy. However, he found that the economy was “in very good shape,” with strong job creation and steady, if modest, growth.

“We’ll be watching this closely,” he said of the effects of the virus. “And the question we are going to ask ourselves is whether these are persistent effects that could lead to a significant reassessment of the prospects” in the United States.

The daily death toll in China was over 100 for the first time, increasing the death rate from the virus to over 1,000. China remained largely closed to business with around 60 million people in virtual quarantine.

The ban has raised concerns about the lack of production in China, the world’s second largest economy, that will affect global supply chains. China is responsible for more than 80% of global smartphone and notebook production and more than half of global TV and server production, according to recent estimates.

In the middle of his testimony on Tuesday, Powell pulled an attack from a familiar corner: President Donald Trump, who nominated him to the Fed chairmanship, but has since attacked him repeatedly because he had not aggressively cut interest rates.

“Fed rate is too high,” tweeted Trump. “Dollar burdens exports.”

In his tweet, the president complained that the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped during Powell’s testimony, although the Dow later recovered. It was unclear that Powell’s statement had a direct impact on stock prices.

During the hearing on the tweet, Powell gave his standard response that he and other Fed officials are only concerned with their mandate to serve the economy and do not take outside criticism – from the President or anyone else – into their policy making ,

“My colleagues and I are fully focused on using our tools to … support our goals and that is all we are focusing on,” he said.

Powell was also asked about negative interest rates, a policy that Trump seemed to support in his tweet to further boost the economy.

“This is not an instrument we are looking at,” he said, noting that some research has shown that negative interest rates could affect banks’ profitability.

Powell, who has visited the House of Legislators and the Senate frequently to understand their concerns, was subjected to a vigorous questioning by MP Katie Porter, D-Calif., About a recent photo he was at attended a party at Jeff Bezos’ house in Washington. Head of Amazon. Porter noted that Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway were at the Bezos party when Trump put pressure on the Fed, an independent government agency, to cut interest rates.

Powell replied that he hadn’t spoken to any of these people and mainly accompanied his son and his son’s new wife to the party, where he introduced them to former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Porter also squeezed Powell when he knew how expensive childcare had become.

“It costs a lot,” said the chairman. But he said he didn’t know exactly because all of his children were grown up.

Several legislators have asked the chairman how the Fed is addressing the issue of climate change. Sean Casten, a Illinois democrat, said changing weather conditions and rising sea levels could threaten banks that mortgage homes in coastal areas.

Powell said banks should take this into account and later recognized that climate change could ultimately affect Fed policy.

“As the storm increases – and that is related to climate change – you will find that these things are incorporated into our supervisory practices and our economic forecasts,” he said.

Regarding interest rates, Powell said the Fed “believes that current monetary policy stance will sustain sustained economic growth and a strong labor market” and that annual inflation will return to the committee’s target of 2%.

As long as incoming economic data “broadly align with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy is likely to remain appropriate,” he said.

The chairman said he was satisfied with many economic indicators and noted that the expansion was in its eleventh year – the longest period of uninterrupted growth in the United States. Over the past year, the economy has been plagued by a global slowdown and growing uncertainty triggered by Trump’s trade war with China and other nations.

Powell said that the economy has proven robust, despite the “global headwind that intensified last summer”. He noted that there were still numerous vacancies and that employers were increasingly willing to hire and train less qualified workers.

These developments, he said, mean that the benefits of a robust labor market are increasingly shared and employment growth is broadly distributed across racial and ethnic groups and levels of education.

Powell suggested that the government should benefit from low lending rates to put the federal budget on a solid footing. The Trump administration proposed a new budget Monday, which provides that the deficit will exceed $ 1 trillion this year before the decline begins. The Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit to be over $ 1 trillion in the next ten years.

If the budget is put on a sustainable path while the economy is strong, the chairman said, this would help policy makers to use the budget to stabilize the economy during a recession.

