Fewer than 80 vacancies across the state have been reinstated since laws were introduced to reduce land hoarding and increase housing.

Vacant spaces have been subject to tax since January 2019. Such areas are defined as empty land that is suitable for living but is not intended for development.

The levy, which is levied one year afterwards, was calculated at 3 percent of the land value from 2018 and at 7 percent of the land value from 2019.

The threat of fees to landowners was expected to encourage them to use the land again.

The numbers compiled by the Irish Times show that 78 locations in the 31 municipalities have been removed from the registers because they are no longer considered vacant or because development has started.

Half of the locations returned for use are in Dublin, followed by Kilkenny with 11 locations. Cork County and Waterford each removed eight locations from their registers.

The South Dublin County Council removed six plots of land due to changes in land use, Roscommon removed four plots, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Limerick each had two moves, while the Longford and Fingal Counties each restored one plot.

Nationwide, 381 locations are still vacant.

Eight councils have never included websites in their registers, and most of them said they were “unable” to do so.

Only four councilors received a levy of EUR 882,495 in the first year.

Three councilors have also made demands for tax payments totaling € 1,193,060 that have not yet been received.

Some councils indicated that they had not yet made any requests for payment, even though locations were recorded in their registers, while other councils indicated that they had only started valuing real estate and would levy taxes from 2020.

In progress reports on the register of vacant locations that were submitted to the Department of Housing in 2018, many councils reported lack of resources and staff in their planning departments, leading to delays in the implementation of the legislation.

The councils also reported that infrastructure deficits, the lack of current local area plans to identify developing areas and the “lack of a viable housing market” were further obstacles to full implementation of the legislation.

Urban development

The Department of Housing said the number of locations leaving the register suggests that it has “a positive effect in terms of promoting the development of uninhabited or underused locations in urban areas.”

“The department continues to monitor the implementation of the levy to ensure that it is applied effectively. The department will continue to work actively with local authorities to ensure that the vacancy levy reaches its full potential, ”said a spokesman.

To be eligible for the tax, the free space must be greater than 0.05 hectares, excluding gardens. Most of the location must be “empty” or “empty” for more than 12 months, be in zones for residential or renovation purposes, and be in an area in need of housing.

Property owners have 28 days to object to their property being registered in the register after being notified by the city council. If the city council decides that the property should still be entered in the register, the owner has a further 28 days to appeal against the decision to Pleanála on board.

