NEW MILFORD, Pa. – At night the teams were rolling in the province of Lucerne.

Although it had been predicted for days, the snow on Monday morning surprised some people.

In some parts of Northeast Pennsylvania, more than two inches fell.

“I got a call from my boss at 1.30 a.m. that it was snowing. I said “Huh!” so we left at half past three this morning, “said Shane Beynon of Scranton.

New Milford, Susquehanna County was covered with more than an inch of snow.

“I was surprised. I didn’t expect it and when I got up this morning, I get up around 3:30, looking out the window, the cars were unexpectedly covered with snow, so you have to take the time to get out and to clean and get ready to go! ”said Janet Moody of New Milford.

“I was in bed and my husband came in and said” two hours late! “Because we have a son at home and I said,” OK, “come down and don’t expect two inches of snow,” said Dawn Koehler of New Milford.

The snow came at the start of the Winter Weather Awareness Week of PennDOT where people are encouraged to be aware of changing conditions this winter, to be prepared and drive carefully.

“I’m retired, but another person in the house has to get out, so we have a four-wheel drive car so you can take the time, you can just allow that, and hopefully no accidents and everyone is careful too,” said Moody.

