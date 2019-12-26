advertisement

Cars

26 December 2019 Guest contributor

advertisement

Originally published on EVannex.

From Charles Morris

The sedan is dead – long live the SUV. That is the conventional wisdom in the automotive industry today. According to a Cox Automotive market survey of the top 10 non-luxury vehicles sold in the US in the first half of 2019, the top 3 were trucks and 3 more SUVs. Four sedans made it to the top ten, but they were all from Japanese brands. The American Big Three have actually stopped making sedans.

But here is another tip from the Cox piece – the best-selling luxury vehicle was a sedan, the Tesla Model 3, which sold nearly 70,000 units in the first half of the year and beat the rest of the field by a huge margin. The only other sedan on the top 10 list was the Mercedes C-Class. The rest were all SUVs.

The Mercedes may not hold onto its top 10 position for much longer – according to Edmunds, sales of the C-Class fell by nearly 20 percent between 2014 and 2018. Other luxury sedans did much worse – sales of BMW’s 3-series fell by 60 percent Over the same period.

Many buyers in this segment have gone to Tesla – this is an undeniable trend that has been going on for several years. Could it be an omen of even greater things? Faiz Siddiqui, who writes in the Washington Post, notes that the luxury market “often sets the direction for the entire auto industry” and speculates that the conquest of Tesla may be a sign that the long-awaited tipping point for electric vehicles is possible.

A sedan, the fully electric Model 3 from Tesla, was at the top of the luxury vehicle segment in the first half of 2019 (Source: Cox Automotive)

The old car manufacturers certainly take the opportunity seriously – most major brands have announced plans to launch numerous new electrified models in the coming years. And they are finally going to build EVs in the form factors that buyers crave. The Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-PACE were just the start of the new wave. The Mustang Mach-E from Ford is one of the most exciting new models of the year. It is expected that around 25 new plug-in models will debut in the US in 2020, 16 of which are SUVs or crossovers.

Are car buyers starting to feel the electricity? Audi spokesman Mark Dahncke told the Post that “the e-tron takes almost all of its sales from various luxury SUV brands.” At the same time, however, sales of electric hatchbacks such as the Nissan LEAF, Chevrolet Bolt and BMW i3 have cratered over the past year (Model 3 from Tesla has certainly also stolen some of these customers). It seems that consumers are generally not attracted by electric vehicles – they are simply attracted by Tesla.

A look at Tesla’s new Model Y (Image: Tesla)

Automakers hope that electric SUVs will attract young and hip buyers. However, Tesla also plays the crossover card. Model Y is now scheduled for sale in the summer of 2020 and Elon Musk thinks it may be the best-selling vehicle ever.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4LUwdbfDsA (/ embed) Cox Automotive says older automakers are betting on electric SUVs to boost demand (YouTube: NBRbizrpt)

Amidst the talk of trends, it is worthless that Tesla is the only automaker who really plays to win – the others just hope that electrification will not cut their profits or market share. The Washington Post cites a study by CFRA Research that predicts that the new wave of plug-in vehicles will not substantially contribute to the sale or profitability of any of the brands other than Tesla. In any case, CFRAs Garrett Nelson says: “I think a majority of them will be SUV or crossover, because that’s what is sold to consumers.”

Sources: Washington Post, Cox Automotive, NBRbizrpt

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Guest contributor is very many people. We publish a number of guest messages from experts in a large number of areas. This is our contributor account for those special people. : D









advertisement