advertisement

January 27, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Single-use plastic is hammered everywhere. What was once considered ‘normal’ is now seen as an incredibly destructive influence that threatens the health of the earth and all beings who call it home, especially people. China has decided to gradually abolish all single-use plastics in the coming years. Now the movement away from such plastics elsewhere is increasing. Here are some examples.

Remove plastic packaging in supermarkets

advertisement

Tesco, a major supermarket chain in the UK, has announced that it will eliminate the plastic film used to bundle some products on the shelves. It’s good marketing. Instead of buying one bottle of shampoo or one bottle of water, customers can buy a dozen, all wrapped in plastic. No matter how good a sales tool is, it makes little sense to sacrifice the health of the earth on the altar of convenience.

According to The Guardian, when the plan is fully implemented in March, 67 million pieces of plastic will be removed from the shelves at Tesco stores. That’s a start. All in all, Tesco has promised to remove 1 billion pieces of plastic from its stores this year. There were concerns that product unbundling would harm sales, but early trials of the new procedure did not produce negative results. The new policy does not apply to everything on the shelves. Vegetables, chocolate bars, drinks and shower gels are still bundled, at least for the time being.

“It is great that Tesco is losing the multipack plastic packaging that is completely useless, and is also putting pressure on their brand suppliers like Heinz and Branston to do the same,” said Fiona Nicholls, a plastic campaigner for oceans for Greenpeace UK. “This is such an easy, logical first step that all supermarkets should have done this long ago. We urge retailers to put an end to the nonsense of double plastic packaging on all products and to be bolder by introducing reusable and refillable packaging. “

Tesco has received praise for not just repackaging bulk items in paper or cardboard. Libby Peake, head of resource policy at Green Alliance, said: “This contrasts with some of the other moves we’ve seen in the supermarket sector, where companies sometimes replace unnecessary single-use plastic items with equally unnecessary single-use items of other materials . “

“This trend of replacing plastic with other materials, while maintaining the current incoherent packaging system, risks trading our current problems with plastic pollution for other environmental problems,” Peake said. “An approach that tackles all unnecessary use of materials is a big part of what is needed.”

Other retailers and consumer goods companies are also reducing their use of plastic. Greenpeace highlights Waitrose, Morrisons, Asda and Marks & Spencer, which are trying out food vending machines and liquid refilling stations. This is the best long-term solution, because every single-use packaging item – including paper or cardboard – uses raw materials and cannot always be recycled, Greenpeace says.

“Recyclability” is the new buzzword in many industries, but it can be misleading. In many cases, it means a little more than greenwashing, since less than 10% of plastics are actually recycled today. Sander Defruyt, responsible for the new plastic economy at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, tells The Guardian: “Worldwide recycling rates are still very low. More than 40 years after the recycling symbol was introduced, less than 10% of plastic packaging is recycled. We cannot recycle ourselves from the problems of plastic waste and pollution. More companies need to take action to eliminate the plastic that we don’t need. Do you feel that the tide is turning against plastic? And not a moment too soon.

Down with plastic bags!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Suu84khNGY (/ embed)

Single-use plastic bags are a billion dollar company worldwide. A lot of that money finds its way into the pockets of corrupt lawmakers who are more than happy to throw their voters under the bus if a few dollars can be won for themselves. Do you remember the ‘crying Indian’ advertising campaign from the 1970s? It was actually produced and paid for by the plastic bag industry to make us guilty about using the plastic bags that they produced. Don’t blame us for making it. Blame yourself for it! To make matters worse, the actor in that ad was Iron Eyes Cody, an Italian-American best-known for portraying Indians.

50 years later, the same greed buys state legislators to pass laws that make it illegal for local communities to ban single-use plastic. The idea is that if they have enough pocket-level stooges, they can veto any attempt to limit the use of their products by local authorities. But the pushback has begun.

The state of New York will introduce a ban on plastic bags in March this year, but not everyone will wait until then. Wegmans, a large supermarket chain with shops in the Empire State, starts early. From January 27 there will be no more disposable plastic bags at Wegmans, but customers can buy a paper bag for 5 cents. The money will be donated to local food banks, according to CNY Central.

Aldi and other supermarket chains say they will comply with the new law when March 1 is around. Many shoppers already bring reusable bags with them.

Recycling Beer Cups In Milwaukee

SC Johnson’s headquarters are in Racine, Wisconsin. Recently, officials from the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team approached it with a new idea. Every year, 1.2 million single-use beer cups are used and thrown away in the team’s home park, Miller Stadium. Although there are containers everywhere in the stadium where customers can throw those cups away, few are ever recycled

Now the Brewers and SC Johnson have entered into a new partnership. Those drinking cups are collected in special containers. From there they are picked up by John’s Disposal and transported to Placon in Madison, Wisconsin, where they are cleaned and flaked. These flakes are brought to Verdeco Recycling in Terra Haute, Indiana, where they are processed into pellets that can be blown. The pellets are in turn converted into bottles for Scrubbing Bubbles by Logoplaste.

“We are delighted to add this initiative to one of the many projects that our company is working to reduce plastic waste around the world,” said Fisk Johnson, CEO of SC Johnson according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Times. “Our planet has so many great properties as plastic to do with a plastic waste crisis.”

“Even if we put something in the blue trash can, only a small part of it is usually actually recycled,” Johnson said. “(Plastic waste) is a complex problem and no company or organization can solve it alone. Now, as a company to combat plastic pollution, we have established partnerships with a number of different organizations and now I am very proud to say, the Milwaukee Brewers.

“So instead of taking all those cups to landfills or bringing them to an unknown destination, we’re going to scrub the cups here at Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium into bottles. And as a unique initiative in Major League Baseball, our hope is – my hope – that other stadiums and companies will follow this example and make an even greater difference in this critical problem. “

The takeaway meals

What do you call an economic system with which gigantic companies can pollute the environment to make a profit, but pay nothing to clean up their own mess? Many call capitalism, as if greed somehow surpasses the health of the earth and its human population. Plastic pollution is a global scourge and it is unaware that the people who make plastic are not obliged to do the damage caused by their products.

Your mother let you pick up your socks and occasionally help with the dishes, right? Why can’t the big companies in the world be asked the same thing? Get them off the hook with a shrug of the shoulders and a weak excuse about “Oh, well. That’s how capitalism works and there’s nothing anyone can do about it, “is ridiculous.

But times are changing. The images of distant beaches, overwhelmed by a flood of plastic, can no longer be ignored. You can vote with your wallet when you go to the store. Refusing to use single-use plastic bags and complaining to store managers about products packed in unnecessary packaging. We cannot prevent companies from offering such products for sale, but we can refuse to support their disgusting habits by choosing not to buy or use the plastics they are trying so hard to use for us.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement