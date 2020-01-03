advertisement

Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and Lou Williams scored 22, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-112 visitors Thursday night, despite playing without Paul George in the second half.

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Clippers, while Maurice Harkless and JaMychal Green each scored 12 points.

Ivica Zubac had four blocks to go along with eight points. Harrell also had four blocks, including 11 for the team.

George failed to return after trying tightness on the left hamstring. He finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting in 16 minutes.

Bruce Brown led the Pistons with 15 points. Derrick Rose, Tony Snell, Christian Wood and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk each scored 14 points for Detroit, which had nine players reaching double digits. The Pistons lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Without it, the Clippers still managed to blow the game open in the third quarter. After building a 10-point lead early in the third, the Clippers used a 16-3 lead behind a bucket inside from Harrell for a 97-74 lead with 2:34 left in the quarter.

Los Angeles defeated Detroit 37-16 in the third for a 106-79 advantage going into the fourth quarter. The pistons were never taken.

The Clippers, who trailed by nine in the second quarter, used a 17-7 goal to close out the half for a 69-63 at the break. Both teams scored at least 30 points in each of the first two quarters.

Los Angeles Detroit resulted in 55.6 percent to 47.9 percent from the first half. For the game, the Clippers combined 54.3 percent of their shots to 42.6 percent for the Pistons.

The Clippers improved to 15-3 at home, while the Pistons fell to 4-13 on the road.

The Pistons played without former Clipper Blake Griffin, out with left knee pain and Markieff Morris, who is recovering from a sprained left foot.

