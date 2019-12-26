advertisement

Three avalanches hit the Austrian ski area Ankogel and one the Swiss ski area Andermatt on Boxing Day.

A big search was started after “some” people were buried under snow.

After a large avalanche was sprayed onto the slopes in the Andermatt ski area, two people with minor injuries were pulled out of the snow and taken to the hospital, said a Swiss police spokesman.

media_cameraRescue is researching possible victims of a Swiss avalanche. Image: APmedia_cameraRescue searches for missing people after an avalanche in downtown Andermatt in Switzerland swept down a ski slope. Image: AP

There could be more people buried under the snow and a large rescue squad would do the search with considerable resources, he said.

Reto Pfister, spokesman for the state police in the Swiss canton of Uri, told NBC News: “We believe that more people are buried, but we cannot say how many.”

media_cameraRPolice said the avalanche was “a considerable size”. Image: AP

The avalanche occurred on Thursday (local time) in the morning, while many skiers enjoyed the mountain sun the day after Christmas. A police spokesman stated that it was an avalanche of considerable size, which should have an area of ​​20 by 50 meters.

media_cameraRescue employees are looking for skiers. Image: APmedia_cameraA rescue dog is one of those looking for skiers who are said to be buried after an avalanche in Switzerland. Image: AP

In Austria, three avalanches have now fallen in Ankogel in the state of Carinthia, said an Austrian police spokesman.

media_cameraThe avalanche occurred when many skiers enjoyed the mountain sun the day after Christmas. Image: Twittermedia_cameraHelikopter and a rescue team on site. Image: AP

One happened outside the secured ski slope and buried two free riders who could free themselves.

media_cameraConditions became difficult for the emergency services. Image: AP

More than 60 rescue workers, helicopters, and dogs are looking for people who may have been buried under a large avalanche that fell directly on the slope, he said. I

He added that it was too early to say anything about possible deaths.

media_cameraSix people were saved, two of them with minor injuries, but authorities fear that several other people may be buried. Image: AP

Anne Jehn, director of the Andermatt Ski Academy, was on site shortly after the avalanche and helped to rescue a woman.

On Instagram, she said: “It was ash gray. Shocked. But I think she’ll be fine. “

According to the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, the area has an avalanche risk of three out of five.

media_cameraAuthorities are looking for buried skiers. Image: AP

