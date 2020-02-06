advertisement

Furious parents at a Derbyshire school are desperate for irresponsible dog owners to keep their pets out of the area where their children walk and play.

Parents of children at Waingroves Elementary School in Ripley are angry that dogs are allowed to defecate repeatedly outside their children’s school.

One morning, parents and teachers reported that dog excrement had been sprayed from the school doors.

According to the teachers of the school, the fouling of dogs takes place daily outside the school doors.

The problem is so serious that last week, a toddler had dog damage in his hair and another put it inside his coat.

Local mom Louise Harbon, 37, said: “It is disgusting, I normally come down in front of the kids and tell them to watch out for the poo.

“It’s like running the glove, the poop was right outside the school doors.

“It’s like a battle. Something has to be done to stop it.”

Mom Amanda Beck said, “People have to be more responsible, it’s a school.”

Another parent, who did not want to be named, described the morning when she found a pooping dog outside the school.

The worried mom, in her thirties, said, “It was sprayed all over the gate, where the kids were walking and playing.

“It’s really horrible, the kids are climbing up the door waiting to get into school, to play, and there is dog poop there.”

Pastor John Grace points out where dog walkers regularly allow their dogs to get dirty

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Another victim of the dog poop problem is John Grace, a pastor at a local church.

Mr. Grace and his wife, Jennifer, regularly find feces by the door to their back garden.

Behind the door is another lane that leads to the main entrance to the school, a site where dogs regularly foul up.

He said, “Someone seems to be walking around early in the morning, there is a path to and from school.

“Sometimes they let their dogs go to the side of the path, some threw the bags in the trees.

“If they found out who it was, it might help, but most dog owners are pretty good.

“Dog fouling is a problem everywhere, but when it is near a school, it is particularly bad.”

Amber Valley Borough Council says their community guards have been on site and continue to patrol the area.

Anyone with information that can help identify individual offenders is encouraged to contact the board through their published contact information.

