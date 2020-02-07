advertisement

It was the desperate messages that greeted Council staff who arrived at work one morning this week.

The signs, which appear to have been written and left by a homeless person, were placed outside the Leicester City Council’s customer service center on Granby Street this week.

They read: “I apologize for the repeated failures of this advice in hosting a homeless person for over a year.

“Homeless people only become homeless by giving them a home.

“You cannot sue a man for being homeless and ask for help when it was the failures of this council that made this man homeless.

“In what world has counsel failed to house a man for more than a year and prosecute him for homeless behavior.

Help homeless volunteer Richard Grogan take pictures of the man’s message. He said, “I was on my way home from the weekly food and I was on my way to the pub when I spotted the signs.

“They were all at the door of the council office. I stopped and read, then looked around to see if there was anyone in case they needed help.

“They were obviously left by someone who is unhappy and unhappy with what happened to him.

“He may have been in the fodder, it would be good to know who he is.

“I came back later and checked if there was anyone but I didn’t see anyone.

“I went there, I was homeless and I know how difficult it is and how desperate you can be. I would just urge the man who wrote them to contact us or to contact the council or anyone who could help.

“There is support and you can be sorted out.

“I will continue to check there in case he starts over or lingers there. We want to help if we can. “

Anyone needing assistance can send an email to the charity, hthleicester@gmail.com, visit www.hthleicester.co.uk or drop by in person at the Abbey Street store.

A city council spokesperson said, “Our priority is to keep people from becoming homeless, and our customer service center staff were contacted by people from about 5,000 households last year to ask help on this.

“If people become homeless, we have a wide range of services available to help them, as well as support from partner agencies across the city, which means no one has to sleep hard.”

Visit www.leicester.gov.uk/your-community/housing/homelessness/ for more information on council services.

